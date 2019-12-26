advertisement

Christmas may be over, but if you go to Amazon now, you'll still find lots of great offers for more popular products than you can believe.

Those are all great offers for products that have been very popular this holiday season, but Amazon issued a press release on Thursday with the top five best-selling products from the retailer on its entire site during this year’s holiday season. It is not surprising that they are all Amazon devices and that they were all available with very high discounts during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the first three of the five Amazon devices are still on sale with huge discounts of up to 50% off! We have listed all five bestsellers for holidays below so that you can participate in the promotion if you missed them before the holiday. You will then find the large Amazon holiday press release in its entirety below, so you can read everything about the record-breaking Amazon season.

Echo Dot (still for sale!)

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Combine with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control of your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, view the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost everyone hands-free. Come directly to other rooms in your house or make an announcement in each room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills such as fitness tracking, playing games and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Fire TV Stick 4K (still for sale!)

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Echo Show 5 (still for sale!)

Compact 5.5 ″ smart screen with Alexa ready to help

Manage the agenda, create task lists, receive weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

View movies, news and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations and audio books.

Devices that are compatible with voice control or manage them using the display.

Call friends or family via voice or video with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app or Skype.

Personalize by choosing a favorite watch face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start your day.

Manage your privacy with the microphone / camera power button or the built-in camera shutter.

Echo Auto

Add Alexa to your car – Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through the speakers of your car via additional input or the Bluetooth connection of your smartphone. Vent Mount included.

Designed for on the road – With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you through music, air conditioning and road noise.

Go beyond radio – Voice control Echo Auto via the Alexa app to stream Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Just ask – use your voice to play music, view the news, make a call, add to your to-do list, manage your calendar and more.

Designed for your privacy – You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Check for compatibility – Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and telephones. See below if it works for you.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to every outlet.

Certified for people – Wrestle-free, key-ready, stress-free. No patience needed – it is actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and devices to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Easy to set up and use: connect, open the Alexa app and use your voice.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required: set up routines and schedules via the Alexa app.

Customers have shopped at the record level this season with billions of items ordered worldwide – Plus customers bought tens of millions of Amazon devices

US customers have enjoyed a season of convenience – Number of items delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day delivery nearly quadrupled

The best-selling Amazon devices worldwide this holiday season including Echo Dot, Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5

Toys and games, fashion, home and beauty were popular departments for shopping with more than half a billion items ordered

Record-breaking season for independent external sellers – Mostly small and medium-sized businesses – Global sales unit per year with two-year growth on an annual basis, with a surplus of billion items sold

SEATTLE– (BUSINESS WIRE) –Dec. 26, 2019– (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced that thanks to its customers around the world, this holiday season was record-breaking – billions of items were ordered worldwide and tens of millions of Amazon devices were purchased worldwide. During the season, Amazon offered customers incredible deals and deeper discounts and more Deals of the day than ever before during shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Some of the best selling products and brands this holiday season were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Show 5, L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco series with glitter, iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner, HAUS LABORATORIES, Carhartt, AmazonBasics and Champion items. Popular departments that customers shopped at Amazon’s Stores in the US were toys, fashion, home, and beauty with over half a billion items ordered.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. “On behalf of all the Amazon, we wish everyone a happiest vacation and a fantastic 2020.”

Amazon’s global and only US seasonal and end-of-year highlights are as follows.

AMAZON EMPLOYEES

During this holiday season, Amazon added more than 250,000 full and part-time seasonal roles to its global customer fulfillment network, with the company now employing 750,000 people worldwide.

Nearly 19,000 employees worldwide within the Amazon Operations team were promoted this year.

Amazon has 150 delivery stations in the United States with more than 90,000 Amazon Logistics employees.

SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES

It was a record-breaking holiday season for independent external sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses – with worldwide unit sales with two-year growth on an annual basis, with more than a billion items sold in Amazon’s Stores.

There are more than 800 Amazon Delivery Service Partners in the last-mile network, with 75,000 drivers in the US

Hundreds of thousands of US customers visited the Small Business Gift Guide this holiday season, with gifts sold exclusively by small businesses.

FIRST MEMBERS, SHIPMENT & DELIVERY

More people tried Prime this holiday season than any last year – in fact, in one week alone, more than 5 million new customers started Prime free trial versions or started paid memberships worldwide.

In 2019, Amazon’s special last-mile delivery network delivered more than 3.5 billion customer packages worldwide.

This holiday season, the number of items delivered with Prime Free One-Day and Prime Free Same-Day Delivery has almost quadrupled compared to the same period last holiday season, making this the fastest Amazon vacation ever.

More than 100 million items sold by independent external sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses – were shipped with Prime Free One-Day Delivery during the US holiday season

In the US, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 5, Echo Auto and Amazon Smart Plug were among the most popular items that were delivered with Prime Free One-Day Delivery during the holidays. Other popular items shipped this holiday season with One-Day Delivery include Melissa & Doug Scratch Art and the Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera.

Millions more items were ordered to an Amazon Hub location during the holidays than ever before.

60 percent more customers have sent their holiday order to an Amazon pick-up point this season compared to last year.

The top ten cities that used an Amazon Locker or Amazon Counter location this vacation were Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Berkeley (CA), Austin and Columbus.

The last delivery with the ultra-fast delivery from Amazon arrived on Christmas Eve at 11:59 PM PT in Seattle, WA.

AMAZON DEVICES & SERVICES

It was a record vacation for Amazon Devices and Alexa customers worldwide bought tens of millions of Amazon Devices.

Shoppers bought millions more Amazon devices compared to last vacation and the best-selling devices worldwide include Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5.

Customers have interacted with friends on record levels this holiday season – from finding recipes to showing who’s at their doorstep, finding TV shows for vacations and movies, turning on holiday lights and more.

Customers asked Alexa tens of millions of times for recipes and cooking advice, while Alexa helped with making holidays, cookies and cocktails. Some of the most popular recipes this holiday season were Thanksgiving turkey, chocolate cookies, and fluffy mashed potatoes.

Customers received this Alexa during the holidays hundreds of millions of doorbell and movement announcements from carolers to delivery people and holiday guests.

The most wanted holiday film on Fire TV with Alexa was Home alone , followed by Eleven and The Grinch.

, followed by and Alexa helped turn on holiday lights tens of millions of times.

Alexa helped customers connect with family and friends near and far tens of millions of times this holiday season, through video calls, messages, and drop-in.

BEST SELLERS OF AMAZON AND SEASON STARDS

Toys, fashion, home and beauty products were popular shopping areas with a total of more than half a billion items ordered from Amazon stores.

Toys and games

The best-selling toy in the US this holiday season included the L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair, Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box or Rainbow Mini Notes, Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster (exclusively for Amazon), Hasbro Connect 4 Game and Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set.

Building toys this holiday was a popular toy category with bestsellers, including the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle (exclusive to Amazon), the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle and the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V.

House

Some of the best-selling products in the US were the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker, iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum cleaner, Linenspa 6-inch innerspring twin mattress, Keurig K-Classic coffee maker, Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder, COSORI Air Fryer , Brita Ultra Max filter dispenser, National Tree Crestwood spruce wreath and Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer.

Fashion

Some of the most popular fashion brands that customers have ordered from Amazon Stores during the festive season are Carhartt, Champion, adidas and Amazon Essentials.

Millions of cold weather accessories for the entire family were ordered during the holidays – from well-known brands such as Columbia, Pendleton and Calvin Klein to Amazon Brands such as Goodthreads and emerging brands such as State Cashmere.

Snow boots, cozy cardigans and knitted hats were some of the customer’s favorite items this holiday season, along with the customer’s favorite Orolay down jacket, known as the “Amazon Coat”.

Customers loved updating their winter wardrobe with stylish, structured jackets from favorite brands, including Alo Yoga and Daily Ritual, as well as bright puffers from Staples by the Drop and Amazon Essentials.

From leopard print headbands to cozy, spotted sweaters, animal prints were popular gifts to give and receive, as seen in the Amazon Fashion holiday gift guides, compiled by influencers such as Rachel Parcell from Pink Peonies and Arielle Charnas from Something Navy.

Beauty

Some of the best-selling products from Amazon Beauty in the US were HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM CREAM PALETTE NO.1: FAME, Eyeshadow Palette, Philips Sonicare – Diamond Clean Classic electronic toothbrush, Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit, Mario Badescu Drying lotion and EltaMD UV-clear face sunlight Wide spectrum.

Electronics

Some of the best-selling electronics in the US included Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch, Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera and Samsung 128 GB MicroSDXC EVO Select memory card.

Pets

The best-selling pet products in the US this season included SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chewable Tablets, TEMPTATIONS Classic Cat Treats and Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera.

Growth in top cat items surpassed growth for top dog items this holiday season in the US, and cat owners not only had a stock of cat litter, but also bought treats for their furry companions.

Sport

The best-selling sports equipment in the US this holiday season includes NBC Street Outdoor Basketball, AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets, AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter and Razor A Kick Scooter.

US customers continued to build their home fitness centers – customers of this holiday season added technology to the mix of six out of ten best-selling Connected Fitness items.

Amazon brands

The best-selling Amazon brands in the US include Amazon Basics, 365 Everyday Value, Solimo and Amazon Essentials.

Books

According to Amazon Charts, this book was the most read and most sold book in the US. The guards from John Grisham.

from John Grisham. According to Amazon Charts, the most desired books were in the US during these holidays A warning by Anonymous, The starless sea by Erin Morgenstern, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball from Jeff Kinney, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition by J.K. Rowling & Jim Kay, and Where the Crawdads sing from Delia Owens.

Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores

Best selling items in Amazon Books stores during the holiday season included Dog Man: Fetch-22 from Dav Pilkey, Talking to strangers: what we need to know about the people we don’t know by Malcolm Gladwell, L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco series, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.

from Dav Pilkey, by Malcolm Gladwell, L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco series, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. Best selling items at Amazon 4-star stores during the holiday season included: Echo Dot, Amazon Smart Plug, Fire TV Stick 4K, Revlon One-Step hairdryer, L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series, and Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14) from Jeff Kinney.

AMAZON Grocery

The number of Prime members who delivered groceries for the first time this holiday season increased by more than 80 percent.

Prime members have ordered more than double the number of groceries this holiday season than last year.

Amazon supplied tens of millions of groceries from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh this holiday season.

Prime members are committed to healthy shopping during the holidays. Best-selling grocery delivery items include avocados, spinach, blueberries and pears.

Millions of Prime members enjoyed exclusive Prime savings at Whole Foods Market this holiday season.

Prime members have saved tens of millions of dollars this season on exclusive Prime member deals and savings on Whole Foods Market.

AMAZON ENTERTAINMENT

With billions of holiday streams worldwide, Amazon Music remains a leader in listening to holidays.

After the mid-December release of the mini-documentary from Amazon Music about Mariah Carey’s groundbreaking hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the song had ranked number one on Amazon Music since Thanksgiving.

Customers joined Prime Video this season – during the festive season, Prime members watched more Amazon Originals than ever before.

Tens of millions of Prime customers streamed TV series and films from Amazon Original during the holidays, such as the Emmy and Golden Globe series, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel , Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , The Expanse , The Report, The Aeronauts, and The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Special .

, , , and . Fire in Chicago has warmed up this vacation on IMDb TV, customers stream an average of seven episodes of Fire in Chicago per week free of charge since the seasons 1-6 launched on the service in December.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

