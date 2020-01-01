advertisement

During the big Black Friday and Cyberweek sales last month, Amazon had the best price for the new AirPods Pro from Apple. Most stores have not even bothered to discount them because they already sold so quickly, but Amazon brought them to $ 234.98. That sale price came and went a few times in the course of December and AirPods Pro was sold out every time the deal came up. Now they are somehow for sale again on Amazon! There is really no explanation why Amazon would bring them back to Black Friday’s price, so you might want to hurry up because it could be a mistake – and note that Amazon says they won’t ship for a few weeks, but we have ordered a few said on dispatch 1-2 months and received them in less than a week. If you don’t need active noise cancellation, you can also save $ 20 on AirPods 2 or $ 30 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case if you hurry up.

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

