One of the first things I did when I bought the original Apple Watch was to get a few different bands, so I could change things from time to time. It’s a great way to keep your Apple Watch fresh, but the costs can really add up quickly if you buy Apple bands because they start at $ 50 and go up from there. If you want a band with exactly the same look and feel that costs MUCH less than the official Apple Watch Sport Bands, be sure to check out the VATI Sport Band for Apple Watch on Amazon while prices start at just $ 5 each. It comes in more than a dozen different colors and you can save even more if you buy a bundle.

Here is more info from the product page:

Compatible models: the silicone bands are suitable for the 2018 Watch Series 4/3/2/1. NOTICE: 38 MM / 40 MM S / M, 38 MM / 40 MM M / L sizes are made for 38 MM / 40 MM Apple Watch, 42 MM / 44 MM S / M, 42 MM / 44 MM M / L sizes are made for 42 MM / 44 MM Apple Watch, S / M means size Small, M / L means size Large! Choose the right watch model and the right size for yourself.

Premium material: the straps for Apple Watch are made of durable and soft silicone, prevents skin irritation; flexible, lightweight and very comfortable to wear. Sweat and water resistant.

Multi-choices: different colors and two selected sizes to choose from, personalize your Apple watch to match your mood and outfit in everyday life, dress up your watch and highlight your unique taste. Pin-and-tuck closure ensures a tight fit.

Easy installation and removal: the Watch strap comes with watch buttons on both ends, which locks precisely onto the 2018 watch interface. Easy and direct installation and removal of one button.

Lifetime customer service: please contact us immediately if there is a quality problem, we offer lifelong customer service and will resolve the problem for you within 24 hours.

