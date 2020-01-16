advertisement

According to a Coresight Research report released this month, Amazon’s endless aisles are littered with inexpensive, unbranded fashion items.

In a study of around 850,000 items from the Amazon categories for men’s and women’s clothing, the retail and technology research firm found that the amount of generic or non-branded goods increased 906% between September 2018 and September 2019.

The most listed brand on Amazon’s US fashion site is InterestPrint – a service that allows users to buy items such as clothing, shoes, and murals with self-uploaded designs. The brand had 50,437 ads in September – and all are distributed through third-party vendors. InterestPrint had three times more products on the website than the second largest brand, Hanes, with 16,596 offers per coresight.

Amid the growing number of generic offerings, Amazon has been criticized by the American Apparel and Footwear Association and fashion brands for the lack of monitoring of third-party offerings and the apparent problem of counterfeiting. E-Tailer strives to counterfeit counterfeit goods through its Project Zero program, which uses an automated scan tool and a product serialization service to verify authenticity.

In the meantime, several shoe manufacturers have made the decision to cut ties with Amazon in recent years, citing various reasons, including counterfeiting and lack of brand control.

David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, has been commenting on the brand’s problems with Amazon for years. After Birkenstock cut ties with Amazon in 2016, Kahan argued that its open marketplace encouraged an environment of “unacceptable business practices” such as alleged counterfeit products and unauthorized sellers that “manifestly disregard our pricing policies.”

Meanwhile, Nike announced in November that it had completed its two-year pilot program with Nike, with a focus on “enhancing consumer experiences through more direct, more personal relationships.” Vibram also made a decision to stop selling on Amazon in 2019. According to Fabrizio Gamberini, Chief Brand Officer and President, the Amazon brand has left to “continue to focus on communicating with our B2B and B2C consumers.”

The alleged increase in generic brands is due to Amazon’s longstanding efforts to become a larger player in the fashion industry. In addition to launching its own brands such as The Fix, the e-tailer launched Prime Wardrobe in 2018, which allows consumers to try on items before committing to their purchases. In August 2019, Amazon increased its market share with the launch of Personal Shopper, an outfit-in-a-box service that resembles Stitch Fix and Nordstrom’s Trunk Club.

FN asked Amazon for a comment.

