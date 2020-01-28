advertisement

Hundreds of Amazon employees are willing to risk their jobs to comment on environmental issues.

A day after 364 employees in a Medium article criticized the e-commerce giant’s stance on climate change, the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice released a video about their social media campaign – against a corporate policy that requires it they previously obtain permission from the company to publicly address the issue.

“We are afraid,” the group wrote in a headline. “But we decided that if we let a policy silence us on a problem of moral seriousness like the climate crisis, we can’t live with ourselves.”

Hundreds of us have decided to stand up to our employer Amazon. We are scared. However, we have decided that if we let a policy silence us on a problem of moral gravity like the climate crisis, we cannot live with ourselves. #AMZNSpeakOut pic.twitter.com/zWIKku4LF6

– Amazon Climate Justice Officer (@AMZNforClimate) January 27, 2020

The group, which called on Amazon to avoid CO2 emissions and limit cooperation with fossil fuel companies, among other things, said the company had disciplined employees after some of them spoke to the Washington Post last year , unlike Amazon, with which Amazon continues to work oil and gas companies to extract fossil fuels.

“Amazon has a choice: it can help employees take the lead on the most important issue of our time, or continue to defend themselves against employees who work for customers, their families and who believe that Amazon is the way to go pave the way for a low-carbon economy. free economy, ”said a spokesman in the video.

Earlier this month, members of the AECJ went public after allegedly threatening to fire them for their stance on environmental issues. In a press release, which was also published on social media, the group claimed that some of its members had been contacted by Amazon legal and human resources representatives after publicly discussing the retailer’s role in climate change. The workers were alleged to have received emails that could leave the company if they continued to talk about Amazon’s business.

On September 19, Amazon announced its climate protection promise – an obligation to achieve carbon neutrality by drastically reducing its emissions over the next two decades. (AECJ members said they had asked the company to fight climate change for almost a year.) A day later, nearly 3,000 employees organized strikes around the world as part of the planned youth-led global climate strike.

FN asked Amazon for a comment.

