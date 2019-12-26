advertisement

(ABC News) – DAVENPORT, Florida. – A Florida sheriff’s office said it found an Amazon driver stealing a customer package, but the company received no help during its investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 27-year-old Jose Campos was arrested after Detectives found the vehicle he was using from the home owner’s association video and from the home in Davenport, Florida, from which the package was stolen ,

The detectives initially contacted Amazon personally at their logistics center, but were told they needed a subpoena before the company could help them, the sheriff’s office said.

A loss prevention manager told the detectives that Amazon would not cooperate with law enforcement and identify their driver unless the sheriff’s office issued a subpoena for their records at the corporate headquarters in Delaware, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I’m no longer very surprised, but this lack of collaboration from Amazon surprised me,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “It’s just irresponsible to them.”

In a statement, Amazon said

“We work regularly and closely with law enforcement agencies across the country and are trying to understand what is going on here to remedy the situation and contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to apologize.”

There were no online court records for Campos, so it was not known whether he had a lawyer. He is charged with theft and theft of an uninhabited apartment. He was released on bail.

The surveillance video from the house showed Campos walking to the house, taking a confirmation photo of the package, and then taking the package, Detectives said.

