advertisement

Gamers are crazy about two things: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Both are scheduled to launch this holiday season, and both are expected to deliver brand new, but similar, gaming experiences. But more technology companies are increasingly interested in earning money through gaming without necessarily selling buyers dedicated gaming platforms. That’s because technology now allows a different type of gaming computer, a computer that you don’t even need to get home: a powerful server. Add to that a stable internet connection and a healthy collection of games and you end up with a streaming service for games.

In theory, a game streaming service would let you play any game on any device. We are not quite there in practice. But rumor has it that Amazon wants a piece of the giant game cake, and the game streaming service might debut around the same time as the PS5 and new Xbox hit stores.

With annual sales of $ 150 billion, gaming is twice the combined size of the film and music industry, Protocol reports. That is why technology companies that have not traditionally been associated with gaming are now more interested.

advertisement

Amazon is one of the biggest names in cloud services and it makes sense to assume that the company would like to join the streaming business sooner than later. Amazon already owns Twitch, the go-to service for watching games being played. And Amazon’s AWS cloud solutions for countless gaming companies.

But the company has quietly developed its own streaming service that would compete with Google’s Stages, Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, as revealed in a report in mid-January 2019. There is no name for it, and it is unclear whether it will be sold as an on self-contained product. But Amazon could easily bundle it with its rich Amazon Prime offer to offer customers even more reasons not to cancel the subscription.

Amazon’s vice president for game services and studios refused to discuss the issue with Protocol. He said that “Amazon is not about forced coordination. We are thinking of a distributed ownership model that allows us to move faster. We don’t think much about how to tell the general story. We think of each customer in his own context and tell us their story. “

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said it will happen in 2020. “I bet it’s a game streaming service from Amazon this year,” he said. “No later than the launch date for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.” That is a bold prediction and analysts are not always right, but this would be the perfect year for Amazon to get into gaming, given everything else happening in the industry.

Image source: Google

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement