January 27, 2020

When we think about the necessity for the world to go electric, we generally think of the need for people – individuals – to go electric. However, according to Ceres, more than half of the vehicles on American roads are a fleet of vehicles, according to Ceres, a non-profit investor coalition that represents $ 11 trillion focused on sustainability.

To electrify transport in company fleets more broadly, effectively and efficiently, Ceres brought together about a dozen big names in the business world and formed the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance (CEVA). The aim is simply to help companies accelerate their transition to electric vehicles.

An important aspect of owning commercial vehicles is that companies generally pay much more attention to the total cost of ownership. While Joe Shmoe or Zach Smack pretend to be rational, but actually buy a car because it is beautiful or because he liked the car’s TV commercials, someone in charge of buying dozens, hundreds or thousands of vehicles is for business use much more likely spreadsheet; make the best possible assumptions with regard to fuel costs, kilometers driven, resale value, etc.; and try to make a decision that suits the needs of the company at the lowest cost. As I have written many times, electric vehicles have major advantages when it comes to operational costs and long-term value that lead to much more competitive total cost of ownership than people usually assume. The Tesla Model 3 is our main car for such comparisons, but there are additional competing models, and industry trends suggest a coming tsunami of EV competitiveness in dozens of models.

So it should not be too difficult at the moment to do both the right thing and save money. Electric vehicles also improve safety.

As indicated in the header, the first partners are Amazon, AT&T, IKEA, Clif Bar and DHL. Also on the flag of “flagship members” are Consumers Energy, Direct Energy, LeasePlan, Genentech, Siemens and Lime. What do and do flagship members receive and give for their involvement? “The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance will help member companies make and implement bold fleet electrification commitments, and is expected to boost the electric vehicle market by identifying the breadth and scale of business demand for electric vehicles – the business case for the production of a more diverse range of electric vehicle models, ”writes Ceres. “It will also provide a platform for supporting policies that make fleet electrification possible.”

The organization also notes that there is not a sufficient variety of EV models and certainly not the volume of production / delivery that is necessary to achieve compelling economies of scale. “Ceres has launched the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance to address the fact that the electric vehicle market is developing, but not fast enough to meet the needs of every company. Car manufacturers do not produce the required range of light, medium and heavy electric vehicle models on the economies of scale that many fleet managers need. There are also opportunities for an improved state and federal policy landscape to accelerate the development and deployment of electric vehicles and infrastructure on a scale.

“The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance helps meet these challenges by providing a platform for members to work together to identify challenges and potential solutions and to leverage the joint business demand to:

Expansion of the production of new and increased volumes of electric vehicle models,

Grow the electric vehicle market and improve economies of scale,

Encourage the adoption of supportive policies and the removal of policy barriers, and

Encourage peer-to-peer learning by sharing best practices in the industry. “

That sounds like a noble vision with a practical approach. As with many things, it comes down to implementation, but Ceres has the connections, influence and business acumen to really step on the gas and help the industry move forward.

Announcing the news, executives of the flagship affiliated companies had some nice things to say about the new alliance (total shock).

Kara Hurst, head of global sustainability at Amazon: “As part of The Climate Pledge, which includes the purchase of 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans and a commitment to deliver 50% net carbon-free shipments by 2030, we strive for the highest standards of sustainability in transport. But we cannot get there alone. We look forward to working with fellow members of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance to share best practices to reduce CO2 emissions from our transportation activities. “

Elysa Hammond, vice president of Environmental Stewardship, Clif Bar & Company: “We are working to reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from the field to the end product – and that includes transportation, the largest source of carbon emissions in the US. We are committed to electrifying our fleet, supporting our employees in the transition of their own cars and working with other companies to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. Carbon emissions must be reduced and there is no time for the slow lane. “

Mike Parra, CEO, DHL Express Americas: “DHL is very pleased to be a founder member of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance. As part of our commitment to achieve net zero emissions from transport activities by 2050 worldwide, we have set the ambitious intermediate target of operating 70% of the first and last miles by 2025 with green vehicles. “

You can become a member of the alliance here. You can read the perspective of other flaship members, go here.

Thanks to Ceres

