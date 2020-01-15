advertisement

While “ The Lord of the Rings ” may have the same name as the movie series, the main cast announcement did not contain exactly any members of the cast.

In fact, the casting announcement from Amazon’s “ Lord of the Rings’ ‘was pretty clear on the details, other than the actors’ names and not much else. So far, only one actor has confirmed the name of his character, and from what we can infer, this is a completely new and original character.

Amazon has confirmed the names of Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers. Do you recognize any of these names?

Well, let’s start with the one you probably would have seen – Robert Armayo. He played young Ned Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, in the flashback scene in Tower of Joy. Owain Arthur, meanwhile, was in “Babylon” as Nobbo. Nazanin Boniadi had a lead role in the excellent / underrated TV series “Counterpart”, opposite JK Simmons. Tom Budge was in the follow-up to Steven Spielberg from “ Band of Brothers, ” “ The Pacific, ” which also starred a prominent Rami Malek. Morfydd Clark played Mina in the recent three-part BBC mini-series “Dracula”, while Ismael Cruz Córdova was in “The Mandalorian”.

Do you feel a pattern here? Exactly, these are all actors coming in the same way as the original cast of ‘Lord of the Rings’. Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin – these guys weren’t exactly household names when they first started working on the original film, the same goes for the TV series.

Variety reports that production is slated to begin next month in New Zealand with a release date scheduled for late 2021. So far, keep humming to keep going.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iYEwFDLVnM [/ integrated]

