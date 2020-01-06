advertisement

“Succession” and “Fleabag” were big winners, while “The Morning Show” remained in the dark.

It was a predictably unpredictable night at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) celebrated a combination of veterans and newcomers as it laid the foundation for the upcoming television award season.

In the comedy categories, Amazon’s “Fleabag” continued its farewell tour with a successful stop at the Golden Globes. The series won the award for musical or comedy series as well as the trophy for the main actress of the creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The awards come only a few months after the show has taken the Emmy Awards by storm and has achieved five victories for its widely acclaimed second season.

While “Fleabag” and Waller-Bridge deserve every award, the success at the Golden Globes leaves a big question mark in the 2020 Emmy season. During HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to their surefire places in the series category it will be less clear how the upcoming past seasons of the other former nominees will develop. Long-time HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for season 10 in January and appears to be ready to return to the competition as it has been nominated for an outstanding comedy series at the Emmys in eight of nine previous seasons.

Seriously, HBO’s “Succession” provided the necessary power at the Golden Globes, won two awards and proved to be a worthy successor to “Game of Thrones” in relation to the cable network’s prestigious drama game.

Brian Cox, an experienced actor, won the Drama Series Award for his portrayal of Patriarch Logan Roy, who is responsible for Armstrong’s success in this role. “A role like Logan Roy only occurs once in a generation, once in a lifetime,” Cox told journalists backstage. “It’s up to Jesse (Armstrong). He called me. He didn’t have to. And I’m eternally grateful to him.”

“Succession” also won the trophy for the drama series, a far greater victory than you would expect. Because as successful as “Game of Thrones” at awards ceremonies in general, despite five nominations in the category, it has never been a series victory at the Golden Globes. In fact, the last HBO show that won the HFPA drama series was “Boardwalk Empire” at the ceremony in 2011.

The victory could prove to be important for “Succession”, which has not really been achieved at the Emmy Awards. But the second season of “Succession” was so praised that it was only surpassed by “Fleabag” and network colleague “Watchmen”. She is ready to take the next step. There was a glimmer of hope in September when Armstrong won the drama series for the series’ first season finale at Emmys. Now a victory at the Globes means that the show is ready to compete in more categories on the big stage.

HBO has also had great success in limited series, in which “Chernobyl” displaced newcomers such as Netflix “Unbelievable” and Showtime “The Loudest Voice” to take home two awards – one for limited series and one for the support of actor Stellan Skarsgard.

It was another big night for established streamers. While HBO won four awards, Amazon Prime Video won two, as did Hulu. Netflix also received two awards, one for film and one for television.

Apple TV + and “The Morning Show”, a series that seemed to be tailored to the HFPA, were missing from the list of winners. Nominated for three awards, but only for a maximum of two, thanks to a double nomination for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the leading actress. But everyone from the still young streaming service went home empty-handed, a daunting debut for an outlet that came out in front of and behind the camera with high hopes and a cavalry of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Although the results of Golden Globe for Apple TV + are certainly disappointing, they shouldn’t be completely disappointing. You just have to look up to Netflix to see how difficult it is for a new player to break into a system that is designed to recognize veterans. Even though Netflix is ​​an established unit on television, it is still struggling for the legitimacy of the film. Although the streamer received 17 nominations on the movie page, including nominations for four different drama and comedy films, only Laura Dern won at the end of the night for her appearance in “Marriage Story”.

That means that even in an organization that is notorious for being the latest and most glamorous, Hollywood doesn’t change overnight. If Apple TV + still hasn’t made a mark in the industry in a few years, it’s time to worry.

