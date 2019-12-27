advertisement

Lately SHAkira could see how his number of critics grew exponentially. Indeed, since it was learned that it was him Gerard piqués Partner and since he settled down Barcelona To start a family with the footballer, the comments speak against it Barranquilla have skyrocketed.

The most common is that her haters strive for her and focus on her physical appearance. On the grounds that the Colombian no longer has the same figure as a few years ago, negative comments on her proliferation are increasing.

On the other hand, there are some of his critics who prefer to focus their attacks on the voice. It’s no secret that some time ago Shakira had to be intervened for a problem in the vocal cords, and since then, according to his haters, “no longer sings the same.”

Shakira’s feet

But be careful, because now a new photo has appeared on the networks that left many speechless and showed the desire that many have to go under piqués Partner. A photo where we can see how Shakira has given itself the motto “bare feet”.

It seems that the singer has a penchant for going barefoot. He never hid it and it has often been the case that we saw it on stage. As expected, however, there were few who said anything to see how dirty he was in this interview.

” How lazy please “,” And he teaches them happily and happily … “,” A very bad example for their children “,” This is disgusting, look where you look “,” I heard that he likes to go barefoot, but I did not imagine that “or” Disgusting ”Are just a few of the many comments on this style that are already widespread in the networks next to the respective picture.

