advertisement

While we all keep waiting (a very long time) The amazing race 32 There are some positive signs at the premiere when it comes to the future of the series at CBS.

In a new interview with Reality Blurred from the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Elise Doganieri, co-author and executive producer of the series, found that they were shooting another edition of the long-standing reality show – meaning season 33 will come. Of course, when is the primary question. The Amazing Race 32 was shot at the end of 2018 and there is no specific premiere date yet. We would go to the bank sometime in April or May once CBS has ended some of the shows that are currently on the program. The reason why the network is so incredibly patient with this series is that they can afford to be. You don’t rely on it for large ratings. As long as it is solid enough, it will not be canceled.

For more news on The Amazing Race in video form, Remember to check out some of the latest ones below! If you’ve seen it, you should definitely do it subscribe to Visit CarterMatt on YouTube and stay tuned for the latest news.

advertisement

Is the modern version of The Amazing Race buggy? For sure. Some twists and turns in the game did more than help, and we believe the race track has been somewhat watered down over the years with multiple stages in similar locations. However, there are only a few shows left that look like this, and it is also of great value to have a show that enables everyday viewers to see and experience other cultures and corners of the world. Sure, it doesn’t venture to particularly dangerous places or shows a lot of local culture in every episode, but you experience at least a little touch of humanity. The more viewers can see how big this world is, the better it is. For this reason, we are also for things like Conan Without Borders, with which the viewer can see travel if he does not take any other form.

We hope that The Amazing Race will continue for many years – even if there are even longer waiting times in between.

How long do you think The Amazing Race will take?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay in the event you want more news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0ZefFFr-Ng (/ embed)

advertisement