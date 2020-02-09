advertisement

If you imagine a star, you are probably imagining that it exists peacefully in space, side by side with its other star friends. Right?

Well, I’m here to completely destroy the image you have in your head because it turns out that stars aren’t that peaceful after all. No, it turns out that they are pretty wild and actually have violent fights with each other.

Do not you believe me? A telescope in Chile has recently captured the moment when one star swallows another, ends its life prematurely in an epic battle, and refutes everything we thought we knew about the solar system.

You can watch the moment when the stars collide below:

The astronomers were able to capture the footage using the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array (ALMA) along with data from the Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX) after discovering a gas cloud from the collision.

The fight took place within the star system HD101584 and, according to Hans Olofsson from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, is special in that this “death process” was prematurely and dramatically terminated when a nearby star companion was devoured by the giant ‘.

Olofsson, the lead author of the study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, and a team of scientists found that the larger star, which had risen to a red giant, tried to overtake its smaller companion, struggled and wriggled toward the Giant’s core.

Although they did not collide, the larger star burst, scattering its gas layers and leaving its core free. The blue and red gas spots seen in the new image released this week by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) were formed when gas jets were blasted through the ejected material.

In simple terms, what happened to the stars looks like this: During the fight / argument / whatever you want to call it, one of the stars grew so big that it could devour the other, which then spiraled and The original star made its outer layers shed.

And while it may not seem that important, the struggle will actually help astronomers understand what the sun will go through as it moves toward death.

