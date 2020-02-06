advertisement

These fabulous photos, above and below, showcase all of the first arrivals of students and staff to a new iconic high school in Derby.

The photo, which we divided into four to make it easier to recognize individual faces, was taken in the summer of 1959 at the specially designed new Henry Cavendish school at Breadsall Hilltop.

It was the city’s first mixed technical college, one of 130 buildings constructed in England and Wales. It takes its name from the great Georgian scientist and was officially inaugurated by his parent, the Duke of Devonshire, in October 1958, a month after its doors were opened to pupils.

Many of these early students had moved to the new site of the Derby Central School for Boys, which was previously located at Darley Hall, in Darley Park, and closed in the summer of 1958.

The school was built because at that time there were three high schools for boys (Derby School, Derby Central School and Bemrose) but only two for girls (Homelands and Parkfields Cedars).

More space was needed for female students who had passed 11 years and over.

It had state-of-the-art facilities and offered many educational opportunities that were the envy of other schools at the time.

The original badge of the central school has been preserved for the school uniform and the pupils have been divided into four houses, the Olympians, the Athenians, the Corinthians and the Spartans.

In 1969 the school became the district pilot for the introduction of general education, thus becoming the upper school (years 9, 10 and 11) of a local arrangement with the modern secondary schools of Derwent and Darwin.

Due to declining enrollment, Derwent School was closed in 1985 and, in 1989, Darwin School also closed, leaving the Henry Cavendish buildings under a new name, High View School, for the merged school for years 7 to 11.

In 2006, the school was demolished to make way for the Da Vinci Community College.

