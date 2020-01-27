advertisement

An amazing renovation that transformed an original Herne Hill house paid off at auction.

The three-bedroom home at 43 Rix St was auctioned off Saturday to a young couple from Melbourne for $ 645,000.

The sale price near the top of the specified price range set a property price of $ 1,486 per square meter for the property. This is a yardstick that McGrath, geelong agent Ricky Forte, typically saw on luxury properties in Geelong West or Newtown.

The renovation transformed the house with three bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms and an open living area with polished concrete floors and a reclaimed wooden bench.

Ultimately, it contributed nearly $ 250,000 to the property’s value in two years.

Mr. Forte said the campaign pulled five bidders to the auction, with two other potential buyers remaining silent when the price slipped from an opening bid of $ 540,000.

According to Forte, the result would give buyers of original real estate in Herne Hill the confidence that renovations should pay off.

“I thought it was a really good result,” said Mr. Forte.

“I did some research and there was a bigger house in Maurice St that sold for $ 723,000 at the end of last year. It was a good result.

“It was sold for just over 1,000 square meters. At almost $ 1,500 per square meter, which is huge, that’s a Geelong West price, ”he said.

“It’s a really good sign for Herne Hill that renovations to old houses in the area are becoming increasingly desirable.”

The young couple from Melbourne liked the idea of ​​buying a finished house.

“They were from downtown Melbourne and are moving to Geelong,” he said.

“They have some friends in the area who are feverish about how good it is, and they were originally from Melbourne.

“A good young couple and a dog and they have a big Australian dream with a back yard.”

The average house price in Herne Hill, according to Hometrack, is $ 535,000 after rising nearly 50 percent in the past five years.

The house was last sold in 2018 for $ 397,000 before the seller began massive renovation and expansion.

