It’s an incredible Northern Northern Home that gives you a little bit of everything.

“It’s a large country setting with over 10 acres, off the main roads, very, very quiet, horse riding trails, a fully-equipped horse barn ready to go,” said Shawn Smith , associate broker of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Real Estate Agents. “200 feet of beach just down the street so you can launch a boat and spend an afternoon on the bay.”

10 acres on the beautiful Old Mission Peninsula, with a facade and incredible views of East Grand Traverse Bay.

“So it’s very convenient and easy to jump in there and get out into the water quickly,” she said. “It is quite unique and frankly amazing to find a property where you have both an area and a seaside, then to have a nice private and quiet setting is only a bonus, so it is very difficult to find parameters like this. “

This rare find comes with the added bonus of a spacious stepmother suite with its own kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room.

The rest of the house is full of amazing features.

Starting with the living room.

“The ceilings have a nice finish,” said Shawn. “Slender ceilings, large windows everywhere so you can really enjoy the view and the setting, the kitchen is large and open, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with solid surface, a huge island.”

Outside you will find all the amenities that an equestrian can ask for.

They have pastures for horses, small paddocks, it’s really set up to be a horse farm for someone looking for privacy, a place to have horses, a place to be close to the beach, and have a nice, big custom house, that is for sure, ”she said.

There is no doubt that everything you might need is right at your fingertips.

“Cherry orchards, hops, wine, it’s all there,” said Shawn. “The market is down the street, the beach is close, you’re ten minutes from downtown Traverse City, it’s a pretty prime location.”

