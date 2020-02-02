advertisement

Raising a child in Leicestershire costs taxpayers £ 500,000 a year.

The cost of the whole pupil, provided under an education, health and care plan (EHCP), must be borne by the local authorities after a court has challenged his failure .

There are four other children in the county, each with an EHCP totaling more than £ 250,000 per year each.

The staggering sums are the reason why council staff estimate that £ 40 million will have to be put into the budgets of children and families before 2023/24.

Some 4,727 children have EHCP – the average cost is £ 17,044 per year – about three times the cost of educating a primary or secondary student.

An EHCP is a legal document which involves parents, carers and young people in partnership with professionals working in specialized education, health and social care services.

In addition, 11,000 students receive support for special educational needs (SEN).

At a county council finance meeting this week, Conservative chief Coun Nick Rushton told members that Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is the “greatest pressure on costs ”of the board.

Chief executive John Sinnott said at the meeting that after losing a recent court, the county council will now have to pay a £ 500,000 a year bill for bringing up a child.

Mr Sinnott said: “On the recent court decision which we just went against, in the case of a child, it could cost us £ 500,000 a year.

“While we need to do everything we can to increase the supply of internal services, as this is a big part of the answer, we need to make sure that we have a friendly but robust approach to EHCP applications.

“The system is designed not to support us, it is designed to support parents and it is fair enough but it is very busy at the moment and the financial consequences are more and more important.”

Details of the £ 500,000 package cannot be provided, but Ivan Ould, Senior Child Services Member, said, “There are children whose needs are so specialized that there may not be be one or two schools all over the country where they can go.

“We have to buy this place and then provide transportation to and from this school.”

Coun Ould added, “This is another case where the central government tells us that we have to do something and does not give us the money to do it.

“As far as I know, there is not a child in the county who loses. I will not let this happen. “

He explained that a change to the law in 2014 meant that the board had to adjust its procedures within three years, which it did.

He added: “Somewhere along the line, what used to be a preference has become a choice and therein lies the problem, it may not seem like a big difference, but a choice carries much more weight than ‘a preference.

“There is of course nothing wrong with parents making a choice, if you are mom or dad, you want the best for your child.

“The other authorities have much larger overruns than us, it does not help us of course and it does not help us either when the Ministry of Education increases our responsibilities but does not give us the money to finance it.

“We know we will have to invest an additional £ 40 million over the next few years, but we cannot continue to do so.

“We are very worried about this, it is as the leader says, our greatest financial pressure.”

By the end of this year, the council will have created 200 SEND spaces. But according to the officers, the demand means that the laces are filled by other students who go through the system, rather than being made available to children with EHCP who are in an expensive independent delivery.

A spokesperson for the board said, “A very small number of children require independent educational placement.

“This can be where a child’s needs are particularly complex, or a combination of health and education needs means that their needs cannot be met locally. This includes, for example, children who may be deaf, who may benefit from belonging to a larger “signature” community.

“In this case, costs could increase to £ 500,000 if wider needs are identified and cannot be met locally.”

Coun Rushton stated that another problem related to SEND is that of the courts. He told members that “95%” of the time the parents win the calls, which costs the authority legal fees in addition to plan costs.

Coun Ould said, “Parents have and can and do appeal to a SEND court, and the courts almost always rule in their favor.

“We have a very large capital program, we are building special schools, we are creating places in mainstream schools, we are investing in this area.

“The parents tell us they don’t want their kids to take a taxi every morning and go to the other side of the county and then come back. We listen to them, we create places but by doing so, the demand for places increases. “

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “In most cases, children with special needs are cared for in the regular SEN Support school without the need for an EHCP.

“Children with more complex or persistent needs can be supported by an EHCP, which helps provide coordinated support and funding to meet a child’s overall needs.

“A child in an ordinary school with an EHCP can benefit from individual or small group support, with access to specialized therapies.

“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to be educated in their local community alongside their peers.

“Our specialized resources can do this by providing children with a secure ‘base’ from which they can receive specialized education and support, while continuing to benefit from wider activities and courses. This helps give each child a unique experience that reflects their needs.

“Our special schools offer very specialized facilities, teaching in small groups and personalized care. All teachers and staff will have the expertise to help children learn, including independence and professional skills.

“The Leicestershire County Council is committed to providing the best possible services to children with special educational needs through the best use of public resources.”

