This week, the amazing home in northern Michigan is an incredible five-bed, seven-bathroom home on one of three points north of Lake Leelanau.

“The architecture of this house truly offers these panoramic views from every room,” said real estate agent Venture Properties Hillary Voight. “We are sitting here in the circular living room and it has these towering ceilings, large windows, again, you look at the water’s edge wherever you sit.”

In this beautiful lakefront home, there are over 850 feet of waterfront on the north of Leelanau Lake to look at.

“The master suite has its magnificent view of the north of Lake Leelanau, then the master bathroom has a very unique bathtub,” she said. “It’s copper, it’s very deep, I don’t think I saw a bathtub as deep as ever.”

The master suite is not the only place to relax.

You can have a drink at the bar and enjoy a movie in the home theater, or snuggle up by the fireplace in the living room.

The boat house is another escape where you can workout or relax in the games room or sauna.

“Plenty of room for guests where you have these intimate living spaces if you want and then there is also a wonderful boathouse which has a sauna, a bath, a games room, a fireplace, almost like a second home, “said Voight.

When you are ready to return to your first home, you can walk along the beach or take a walk in the woods.

“My favorite part is probably the promenade, it winds between the wooded part of the property and it is magnificent,” she said. “It looks like you are part of your own nature reserve and it is even lit so that at night, when you get off the boat, you can easily find your way back.”

From the immaculate kitchen to the stunning panoramic lake views on the shared balcony, this home is perfect for someone who likes to be entertained.

Voight said: “There is a place for a bonfire, there is a small secret garden outside, so it is a nice space for entertaining and then to escape when you need it. “

Click here for more information on this incredible northern Michigan home.

