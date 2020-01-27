advertisement

With eight floors and an incredible roof with panoramic views, this is a house that will certainly stand out while blending in.

“This is a concrete, steel and glass structure that overlooks the hilly topography of County Leelanau,” said Bart Ford, broker manager of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors. “You have a view of the orchard, a breathtaking view of Lake Michigan, a truly unprecedented view of the Manitou Islands as well.”

It can be concrete and steel, but depending on the weather, you may have trouble seeing this remarkable structure.

“This is called a house of chameleons,” he said. “So, depending on the different ways in which light hits it, it somehow changes what the day looks like and what the environment looks like. It is quite unique in this regard. “

This chameleon effect gives this house a constantly evolving exterior, all thanks to these plastic panels.

“These are plastic panels that are definitely a centerpiece of the house that also allows this reflective light to hit it. So on a darker day it gets dark and blends with the environment, on a lighter day it is almost sparkling and captures the look of that bright light, ”said Ford.

The interior of the house is equally impressive.

Its general layout, its exposed steel beams and its paneled walls give each of its eight floors an elegant and industrial atmosphere.

He said, “It’s a four bed, three bathroom, 1650 square feet; it would be a good investment property, a very nice second home for an artist or simply someone who really appreciates the architecture of the house. “

A unique home, especially in northern Michigan.

“The clean lines and the industrial warehouse are very special, it looks like it would be a New York loft or a downtown Chicago apartment, but here we are in northern Michigan somehow between the north of Lake Leelanau and Lake Michigan, so it’s totally unique in its region, “said Ford.

