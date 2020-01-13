advertisement

It is an athletic dream located on 400 acres with over 400 others that can be purchased with.

“This is exactly why it was built for a hunting lodge,” said RealEstate One broker Mio Thomas D. Kann. “The owner had several broken down businesses and he has acquired several friends over the years that he has been in business, so they all come here to hunt.”

That’s all you could ask for in a true northern Michigan hunting lodge.

400 acres of land with streams and ponds for fishing, hunting blinds installed for deer, bears and turkey, and after hunting, a 5,400 square foot lodge built with solid woods to relax and exchange stories .

“These are 16 inch diameter Montana logs, overall, it’s a nice configuration,” he said. “You don’t find too many homes in northern Michigan that use the Montana newspaper. It’s because of their size, that’s where you have to go to buy them. The way it’s taken care of, the how it is varnished, how it shines. And the square footage, you just can’t find that size of houses in northeast Michigan and of course the square footage is a big plus. “

The spacious lodge has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a large kitchen and a games room.

And what kind of hunting lodge would it be without a sports bar?

Above the living room is a loft that can accommodate six people but this property can accommodate much larger groups, between the lodge and the other two guest houses there are 26 beds in total.

Kann said, “We have a guest house that can accommodate nine people. It’s a bit like a motel and we have a house with bunk beds here that can accommodate several others with living rooms, bathrooms and bedrooms. “

When the time comes to feed all these hungry hunters …

“There is a commercial kitchen in the garage,” he said. “When you have a large group, you are going to need someone to take care of them. So there is a large commercial kitchen in the garage. Very nice, all heated.”

From the mess to the mountains, this rustic retreat is sure to be a sanctuary for all athletes.

“It’s a neat setup because of all the hunters who want to hunt. There are clubs all over this region, hunting clubs and this is one of the nicest in the world,” said Kann.

Click here for the list of this incredible northern Michigan home.

