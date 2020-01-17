advertisement

It’s Friday, you’ve finished work for the weekend, you’re in a great mood, yada yada …

You probably thought your day couldn’t get any better. You’re done, the takeaway is on the way, maybe you’re getting ready for an evening out with your friends. Basically, life is good.

It gets a lot better – watch this video of an amateur golfer making a hole in one with one arm during a US tournament. Really.

Check out the incredible recording below:

Laurent Hurtubise, who was born without most of his right arm, made the hole-in-one on the 151-yard hole of the PGA West Stadium Course at the American Express golf tournament.

The golfer, who only practices the sport with his left arm, has been playing since he was 11 and has worked all his life to inspire people with similar circumstances.

Hurtubise competed alongside the professionals on Thursday, January 16, celebrating after his hole-in-one, throwing his hat up in the air and cheering for his fellow golfers. He was then beamed with applause as he went down the field to get his ball out of the hole.

His partner, three-time PGA Tour winner Troy Merritt, was almost as excited as Hurtubise. He said according to the PGA: “It was the coolest experience I had on the golf course.”

Pro golfer Greg Chalmers, who played in the same group as Hurtubise, praised the amateur for this “incredible” stroke. “It was one of those recordings you always thought, wait a second … that could get in here,” he explained.

It landed on the front of the green and we all watched it closely as it headed for the hole and then popped, it disappeared.

We all celebrated and Laurent went ballistic and maybe uttered a few words, but who could blame him? It’s cool like a cucumber. It was unreal. And I think he told me it was his third ace, that’s awesome.

As an adult who could only use his left arm, Hurtubise quickly found that exercise was a way for him to fit in with other children, and previously said to the desert sun, “As a child, exercise was an opportunity for me to prove that although I had a difference that I could make as well as normal people … as they call them. ‘

He said that sport was his way to prove that he could be as good as everyone else, and started playing hockey and baseball. However, golf soon became his favorite sport and when he turned 11 he started playing the game all the time.

Hurtubise uses golf to inspire amputees or others with no arms, and talks to children and parents at a hospital near his Montreal home about how to overcome a disability. “It feels really fulfilling when someone tells me that I was inspired to do sports because of me,” he said.

Well, there are certainly not many things more inspiring than becoming a viral celebrity because you are so passionate.

