An amateur boxer who turned to cannabis to help him deal with the depression he experienced after breaking up a 12-year relationship turned his back on drugs by going to the gym.

Pawel Wojciech Krylowicz was arrested when police from Leicestershire arrested him in a car in town last month.

Officers arrested the 32-year-old Cleveleys Avenue in Braunstone Town while they were searching the car, later discovering a quantity of Class B drugs.

Krylowicz appeared before the Leicester County Court on Tuesday to admit a single count of his arrest on Thursday, January 1.

Prosecutor Sally Bedford told the court that police arrested the accused in his Vauxhall Zafira in Leciester.

She said: “The police searched the vehicle and recovered from the accused a bag containing cannabis buds and also, in the glove compartment, a small container of cannabis.

“He was arrested and fully admitted that it was his and that he used it to deal with depression after breaking up with his partner.

“He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and has no previous cases registered against him.”

Bal Singh, representing Krylowicz, said: “He was in a 12-year relationship with his ex-partner. They separated a year ago and it was then that he started smoking cannabis.

“Since his arrest, he has refrained from using cannabis.

“He’s an amateur boxer and smoking cannabis won’t help his training.

“He joined a gymnasium and trains four days a week.

“His boxing is going very well and he also works as a forklift driver.

“He now lives with a friend and has never appeared in court.”

Kevin Wood, president of the bench, told Krylowicz: “We saw the amount of cannabis taken in the car and it was a very large amount.

“We accept that it is for personal use and that you do not sell it.”

He was fined £ 480 and ordered to pay court costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 48.

The court accepted a request for prosecution to have the drug seized destroyed.

