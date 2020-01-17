advertisement

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced Thursday that new scholarships will be provided in honor of the 57 Canadians who lost their lives on Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752. Ford called the leadership in Iran a “ruthless, wicked regime”.

“Innocent lives were toppled by a ruthless, careless Iranian regime,” Ford said in a report from the Toronto Sun. “I want to send a message – and it might not get there” I support the (anti-government) protesters who are there. We believe in democracy here in Canada and would like to see nothing less than democracy in Iran. “

Some of the families with whom Ford met said they blame the incident on the Iranian regime and are seeking justice.

Ford noted, “Nothing, nothing was more exciting than sitting with five families and listening to their stories.”

“One gentleman told me how he lost his daughter and granddaughter; another person lost her husband; another person lost his brother, his sister and a wife and children, “he said.” It was absolutely heartbreaking. ”

Ford said he was happy with the way the Canadian government was able to respond to the families of the victims.

He also revealed that there will be 57 post secondary scholarships set up in Ontario to honor Canada’s victims.

The tragedy cost the lives of students at more than a dozen post-secondary schools in Ontario.

The new scholarships will be for the 2021-22 school year and the government will distribute $ 10,000 to each.

Scholarships will be distributed with financial need and academic merit in mind. Schools will work with the families of victims to determine scholarship recipients.

Ford said, “They were smart, talented people who had a bright future ahead of them,” and added, “In fact, 34 of the 57 Canadians were studying – they were candidates for doctorates, professors, researchers, doctors. “

He also mentioned that a crash victim had been working on a new breast cancer medication.

“We will honor their memories through these scholarships to recognize their outstanding contributions to our communities,” Ford said.

The province will distribute scholarships to schools in which victims were employed or attended.

In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities will work with government, communities and schools to continue developing scholarships.

