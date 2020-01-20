advertisement

– Story by David Wylie Photography by Darren Hull

Most artists do not paint upside down while suspended in the air.

Amanda Shatzko builds her unique Cirque du Soleil training with formal art training – and it can be a tricky balancing act.

“You have to learn the perspective very quickly, because you are right-handed one second, then you are upside down the next second,” she said.

“Previously, I went with multiple large canvas and had a bucket of paint, but then I would start spreading it and learned that it’s a bad idea to have a paint bucket moving around.”

The North Okanagan artist is always looking for ways to improve her craft and push her artistic boundaries, even if it means making mistakes along the way.

“People should not be afraid to try things and fail at them,” she said. “I really like trying to weave different things together and see how they work. Visual arts, performing arts, sports and now politics. As humans, we are multi-faceted. “

How did Amanda end up painting upside down at corporate events?

While in Vancouver, she was recruited by Cirque du Soleil choreographers to do acrobatics. She was performing at corporate events as a circus performer and then painting live on the ground – sometimes at the same event.

“Vancouver is a small world,” she said, adding the same people book different events.

She began to wonder what her painting would look like if she combined two and two. This kind of thinking seems to permeate her work, with her salient body of paintings being a blend of portrait and landscape fading into one another.

Art was a formative part of her life at a young age.

“When I was little, I sit in front of the TV with dad on the weekends watching cartoons, and I would do coloring books and draw with coloring. I was a little meticulous with coloring in lines and shadow,” she said .

From there she was distributed to school art projects that were eventually exhibited at the Vernon Public Art Gallery through a program for elementary and high school children.

Once her familiarity at a young age was encouraging, and Amanda began taking art lessons while in elementary school. She became involved in the arts and gymnastics at the time, becoming a top Canadian gymnast and training for 30 hours a week. Hoping to make the Olympics, she traveled across the country and in the U.S. to compete, something that inspired a lifelong love of traveling.

“But I was always finding ways to incorporate art,” she said.

Agreeing with not realizing her Olympic dreams in gymnastics, Amanda opted for art school instead.

She studied at Emily Carr University of Art + Design where she tried things like welding and sculpting. One of its obstacles was that artists have a responsibility to reflect and comment on present times.

Her art eventually led to an Olympic show. When he was finishing art school in 2010, there was a call for artists to paint live at Whistler at the Vancouver Olympics.

“Coming from a sports background, I thought: I can do this.” I understand the bodies of athletes and paint a lot of athletes at the time, ”she said.

She was accepted as an artist and had a studio in the Olympic Village, at one point painting co-star Vernon and Olympic medal-winning athlete Josh Dueck.

Among her artistic experiments have been upcycling and endurance.

“With so much going on in the world, we need to get creative and innovative to solve problems. People should not be afraid to be creative and be curious,” she said.

“The biggest thing people are afraid of as they get older is exploring. They come out of this whole exploration phase. I think it’s unfortunate because there are so many innovations that need to be created.”

Amanda works with students at local schools to create upcyling pieces, including a project at Vernon High School where she helped children hide everyday items in resin – a combination lock, keypad, knobs, a fork, instruments musical and scissors.

“These were facilities that would be turned down at the end of the year,” she said.

Its political involvement is a recent development.

About a year ago, Amanda was elected director of the North Okanagan Regional District, where she is currently vice president. At 33, Amanda is now among a growing number of millennials who are adding their thoughts and ideas to the table.

“Art can be used as a form of diplomacy,” she said. “The arts taught me that there is more than one way to reach an ultimate goal.”

She had been sitting on boards for arts groups and then involved in a referendum on a new multi-purpose cultural facility in downtown Vernon, which voters approved in 2018. Those she worked with on that campaign suggested for her to run for office.

Amanda is now in the process of creating a new body of work on cultural diplomacy.

“What if the whole world were a canvas? What would you create?” She asked.

Visit online at amandashatzko.com.

