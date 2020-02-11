advertisement

Aman Raj shot a seven-under-65-year-old to take the lead on the opening day of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship. The Patna golfer scored eight birdies with a lone bogey at the Eagleton Golf Resort on Tuesday, finishing two shots ahead of S. Chikkarangappa and Veer Ahlawat, who were in second place.

Shubhankar Sharma made a quiet start with a one-over-73 to take 54th place.

Aman, who finished second at last week’s PGTI event in Hyderabad, enjoyed a good day with the putter and sank several birdies from 8 to 10 feet away. “It was a good putting day for me and I feel like I have continued the momentum of the past week,” said the 24-year-old later. “I had a good putting course on the 15th, 16th and 17th, but was a little disappointed when I missed a chance on the 18th.”

While Chikkarangappa produced an immaculate five-under-67-year-old, Ahlawat – who scored an identical score – shot an eagle, four birdies and a bogey on his round. There was then a blockage of eight golfers in fourth place, all on four-under-68. That bunch included Punes Udayan Mane, who won the last two PGTI events. Bengalurus Khalin Joshi was another drop behind in twelfth place.

Top marks (first round): 65: Aman Raj; 67: Veer Ahlawat, S. Chikkarangappa; 68: Mari Muthu, Himmat Rai, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane, Jaiveer Atwal, Mohammad Sanju, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma.

