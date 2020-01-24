advertisement

KAMPALA – The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt. Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba said that former Prime Minister Rt. The Honorable Patrick Amama Mbabazi never left the Party.

She made the revelations by appearing on one of the local television channels, Thursday, January 23.

According to Ms. Lumumba, the secretariat has no record pinning Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi as a Party deserter.

“He never even returned our card or made any humiliating attack on the Party and we still cherish him as a member of the NRM,” she said.

She further urged the Party leadership to learn from the current pattern of events between H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Mbabazi.

“A true friendship lasts forever. The two have been good friends for a long time and as juniors, we only have to learn from them, “she said.

Regarding preparations for the National Delegates Conference this Saturday, SG Lumumba said that the Party was progressing well with the accreditation of all NEC members completed in Kololo.

The main objective of the conference is to make changes to the NRM Constitution

“The lists of delegates to attend the conference have been verified and approved by NRM district management. These will be posted in NRM offices so that anyone can view them and ensure that only those on the lists attend the conference, “said Ms. Lumumba.

“The public is informed and warned that only the delegates appearing on the lists of NRM offices will be accredited to attend the above meeting and, therefore, no complaints of any kind whatsoever from non-participants attending in Kampala for the Conference will not be accepted. Delegates are also advised to bring their national identity cards, ”she added.

All delegates should travel to Kampala.

The conference is organized by the National Secretariat under the supervision of the supervisory committee composed of certain members of the CEC led by the first national vice-president Rt. Hon. Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo.

