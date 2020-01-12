advertisement

Former Prime Minister Amana Mbabazi and President Museveni at the Kisozi farm in Gonna on Tuesday, 31, 2019 (PHOTO / PPU).

KAMPALA – Former President Godfrey Binaisa once declared that Kampala is a city of seven hills and seven rumors a day. It is not surprising that a discreet visit to President Museveni’s Kisozi Farm by former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi on New Years Eve has become the subject of so much speculation.

Some say he is back in the NRM fold or on the way home. Others say that he went to discuss the activities of the Brazzaville Foundation! Brazzaville Foundation? Most people have never heard of the Brazzaville Foundation – an NGO registered in the United Kingdom. The aim of the foundation is “to work for peace, prosperity and conservation in Africa and beyond”. Amama sits on the foundation’s advisory board alongside a constellation of eminent personalities including former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, Amara Essy, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Côte d’Ivoire and the Secretary General of the Organization for African Unity (OAU) who chaired the transition to the AU, Pär Stenbäck, former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, and Dr José Ramos-Horta, former President of East Timor. The Boss is HRH Prince Michael of Kent, the fourth son of King George V.

The last time we saw the former Prime Minister and his former comrade together, at the ceremony during which he gave his daughter’s hand in marriage to the son of the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa. It was a social event. No big deal. Anyone who is someone in the inner circle of the NRM was there. It was fun and laughter.

This visit to Kisozi was more formal. President Museveni has posted two photos on his social media platforms. One where they were seated as they were usually seated on days when they were hand in hand. The other was captured while they were walking in the pasture. In the second photo, Mbabazi was wearing a large khaki letter-size envelope. Maybe something to do with the Brazzaville Foundation?

When I saw the photos, I wondered why a host tweeted their photo with their visitor before the visitor even returned home. In these fluid times, the propaganda value of these images is enormous. And Museveni and his machine could not miss such an opportunity. It was the ultimate power game!

The tongue movement was rapid. In some cases, it has even become serious. Some of us have made sarcastic jokes. In these areas, those who know the least say the most, but those who know the most say the least. Gossip is for the ignorant.

The remains of ADD were exhumed for a new autopsy. Those of us who strongly supported Amama Mbabazi, who was the preferred candidate of the majority of the TDA summit, were skinned on social media platforms. I warned some people that I had taken many notes during the closed-door ADD meetings. Those who emerged from ADD were hailed as premonitory. The assumption (which is baseless unless proven otherwise) is that, like Edward Lowassa of Tanzania, Amama Mbabazi will turn around and join the ruling party. In 2015, Edward Lowassa, former Prime Minister, resigned from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) after failing to secure the party’s nomination for the presidency. He was adopted by the opposition coalition known as UKAWA and ran as a joint candidate nominated by the CHADEMA party. Four years later, he left CHADEMA and joined CCM!

Unlike Lowassa, Mbabazi ran as an independent candidate. He never formed or joined a party. His lobby group Going Forward was an electoral vehicle to facilitate his participation in the TDA, which in turn was a special purpose vehicle only for the 2016 elections. A special purpose vehicle can be compared to a placenta. He is pregnant and when the pregnancy is over, his goal is reached. Whether it is a live birth, a dead birth or a miscarriage, the goal is the same – to nurture and maintain an unborn life. Kenyans have best demonstrated how temporary these vehicles are.

So for now, I think all the mountains built around the Kisozi meeting validate Binaisa’s statement. We are a city of seven hills and seven rumors a day!

(Posted in Sunday Monitor January 12, 2019).

Nobert Mao is a Ugandan politician and president of the Democratic Party.

