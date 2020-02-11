advertisement

Q: Two questions. First, I want my medical records to be shared with a family friend (a doctor) to talk to me about. It is possible that I should change doctors and get bad advice, but the doctor’s office takes quite a long time. Am I not entitled to my own medical records?

-W.H., North Hollywood

advertisement

Ron Sokol

ON: Yes, you are legally entitled to your medical records in accordance with the California Health & Safety Code in sections 123100 through 123149.5. You can find these statutes online. They cover your right to access your medical records, the length of time that a doctor has to provide them, and the fees that he or she can charge for the copy. A written request from you is often sufficient to check the records or to receive a copy.

Q: Second question: what if the doctor does not send me a copy of my documents?

-W.H., North Hollywood

ON: If you have requested the records in writing, the doctor must send them (usually within a limited time frame). Otherwise, you can file a complaint with the California Medical Quality Assurance Board. Assuming that the appeal is found to be valid by the chamber, the chamber (which is the medical regulatory authority) can take appropriate action against its license. If you fail to deliver the records (e.g., related to health), you may also have an action for damages that will be dealt with in court by an appropriate lawyer.

Q: We’re moving to another city and I’ll have a new doctor there. I have received documents from my current doctor and am reviewing them. But my doctor did not provide me with documents from other doctors that I saw when I was in elementary school or from a hospital where I was operated on. You don’t have to get them?

-S.W., Whittier

ON: The California Medical Association has guidelines that require doctors to present all of their medical records they have. This means that they are from other health care providers when they are there. You do not need to get other providers’ permission or consent to receive these records if your doctor already has them. Therefore, contact your current doctor’s office and ask if some or all of these records are present and why they have not been provided, and make sure you get them.

Ron Sokol is a Manhattan Beach lawyer with more than 35 years of experience. His column, which appears in print on Wednesdays, contains a summary of the law and is not to be understood as legal advice. Email questions and comments to RonSEsq@aol.com or write to Ask the Lawyer, Daily Breeze, 400 Continental Boulevard, Suite 600, El Segundo, CA, 90245.

Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with selected stories relevant to where you live. Subscribe here.

advertisement