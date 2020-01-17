advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – Alyssa Nakken, a former softball player in Sacramento State, joins the coaching staff of San Francisco Giants as the first female full-time assistant in the history of Major League Baseball.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler, who was hired in November, added Thursday Nakken and Mark Hallberg to his staff, the team announced. Kapler said they will help build a winning culture in the clubhouse.

“In every organization, the environment influences performance and baseball club houses are no different,” Kapler said. “Therefore, in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the pitch, Mark and Alyssa will focus on promoting a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other things, a deep sense of cooperation and team.”

Nakken, a former triple first baseman in the state of Sacramento, joined the team as a trainee in the baseball operations department in 2014 and was recently in charge of the organization’s health and well-being initiatives.

Justine Siegal, the first female coach for a Major League organization when she was with the Oakland Athletics instruction team in 2015, tweeted: “The wall is broken.”

In November, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as a full-time minor league coach.

Former Sacramento State head coach Kathy Strahan said she was very proud.

“I knew early on that she would take new paths and do something groundbreaking,” Strahan said, according to a university release. “Her positive energy, intellect and enormous drive to succeed will be invaluable for the Giants players and organization. I believe this incredible journey is just the beginning and I know she will enjoy the ride. “

The Giants were 77-85 last season.

