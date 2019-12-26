advertisement

The singer decided not to remain silent on the social network.

After a year of his successful Thank U Next theme Ariana Grande is more than happy, because for many this work was the one that gave him the impulse to renew his shine and to show off his unique talent again.

But far from their professional success, the beautiful composer never missed a single criticism or comment about her private life or image and now it was on Twitter where it sounded the most.

A few days ago, someone posted a series of photos of the musical star where he suggested: “Let’s talk about Ariana’s nose” and suggest a change for the operation.

Then with the special style that characterizes the american singer, She showed herself with great grace and made sure that it was her birth nose and that she had a divine nose, please.

Obviously, the Florida-born diva Her fans, who came to her defense and praised her beauty with or without operations, responded several times, which she thanked and added a funny gif.

Hey, this is my birth nose, which I logged on today. I have a cute nose, damn it

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande), December 16, 2019

Part of what the public is most happy about is the honesty and transparency with which Ariana accepts their feelings, shares them and discusses them.

Ariana Grande is always in the front row when it responds to these types of rumors. It’s a detail that makes fans fall in love because it makes them feel closer to their large audience.

