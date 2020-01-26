advertisement

A boy brandishing crutches broke the window of his daughter-in-law’s car when he felt they had separated since he was released from the hospital.

John Smith could be heard shouting at the woman’s address before calling him “f ****** b ****”.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court how the 61-year-old Alvaston man then headed for his car before using a crutch to break the window.

Despite her actions, the court heard that the stepdaughter wanted to repair the relationship and did not ask for a restraining order.

Barbara Richardson, president of the bench, gave Smith parole for his actions.

She said, “We have looked at everything we have heard today and included what you have said about the offense.

“You have shown remorse today and you accept bad deeds and you are now taking steps to control your drinking to make sure that it does not happen again.

“You pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. We heard that your daughter-in-law wanted to establish a relationship with you. We will grant you parole.”

The court learned that the incident took place on November 20.

Sarah Sanderson, prosecutor, said: “The accused raised his daughter-in-law since she was ten years old and lived with him until the age of 24. She moved nine years ago and lives with her husband.

“She said that the relationship (between her and her stepfather) had been good, but about two or three months ago the relationship deteriorated. She thought her stepfather had a problem with the alcohol.

“In November, she could hear the accused outside her address screaming. Her husband went out and told her to calm down. He called the complainant an ****** b ****.”

The court learned how the accused was later seen and went on to say “I just broke his car”. Damage was caused to the driver’s door window and the exterior mirror.

The court learned how he “lifted his crutch to break one of the windows”.

Smith did not have a defense lawyer in court and was asked if he wanted to speak directly to the bench.

Addressing the bench, he said, “I remember the incident and I am sorry I did it.

“I was at the Queens Medical Center for a month after a fall where I broke my back in two places. I can’t blame my stepdaughter, she was there every day. When I went out, she is far from me. I was trying to do it all by myself.

“Now I take the pills, I don’t drink at all.”

Smith of Harvey Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property less than £ 5,000.

He was released on parole for 12 months for his acts and was ordered to pay costs of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 21.

It cost him £ 106.

