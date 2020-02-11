advertisement

Mackie appears as Takeshi Kovacs in the conceptual science fiction series.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the second season of “Altered Carbon,” its high-profile science fiction original that impressed both critics and viewers when it came out in 2018. Based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan and created by Laeta Kalogridis, the drama takes place in 2384, in which man developed the ability to transfer his consciousness to new bodies – a technology that has completely changed society.

The new trailer offers a first look at Anthony Mackie as lead soldier Takeshi Kovacs, a formerly changing role, which was launched in season 1 by Joel Kinnaman, the star of The Killing, by “Black Mirror” for Netflix. With “Altered Carbon” the actor enters a much more traditional science fiction world, which is just as epic.

advertisement

Netflix’s official summary reads, “In” Altered Carbon, “society is being transformed by new technologies: awareness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent Relay and find Takeshi Kovacs (Mackie), the only surviving soldier in a group of interstellar elite warriors who continues his centuries-old search for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry), after decades of planetary leap and search in the galaxy, Kovacs promised to find Quell back on his home planet from Harlan’s world. Kovacs is haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders. With the help of his faithful AI Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs now has to deal with new ones Team up allies to outsmart your enemies and find out the truth: who is Quellcrist Falconer? “

connected

connected

Skydance Television produces “Altered Carbon” by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Sky Dance.

Netflix will end the second season of “Altered Carbon” on February 27th. Check out Mackie, which is suitable for the new trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MzbLQBeR9Y (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement