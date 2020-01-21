advertisement

Italy’s super-G world champion Dominik Paris will be out for the rest of the World Cup season after suffering a knee injury in training for Kitzbuehel speed races on Tuesday.

The ruling FIS said Paris, once a four-time winner at the Austrian resort, had torn the cruciate ligament of his right knee with a micro-fracture of the fibula head.

“My season ends here,” said the 30-year-old Italian, who was among the favorites for the super-G and downhill on Friday and Saturday after winning back-to-back rebounds in home snow in Bormio last month.

“Unfortunately while I was sliding, the ski inside was heavily seized and the ligament was broken. There is not much to add. In the coming days we will evaluate, along with the medical staff, how to proceed.”

Paris is currently fourth in the overall World Cup and second in the descending rankings behind Switzerland’s Beat Feuz. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

