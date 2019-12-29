advertisement

American Mikaela Shiffrin equaled compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s record for most women’s World Cup wins in a discipline after winning the 43rd time slalom event in Lienz, Austria on Sunday.

Vonn had set the mark in the relegation event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now in 64 World Cup wins overall, moving one step closer to Vonn’s all-time 82-point record th.

Shiffrin, 24, recorded the fastest time on both feet and beat second-place rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia with 0.61 seconds and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, who finished 1.73 seconds behind.

“I was pushing as hard as I could, that was it,” Shiffrin said with a smile. “I don’t really remember what happened during the run, but it was good.

“I could see her (Vlhova) right from the start … she’s skiing well, so I had to go, like, 110% and I did.”

The victory also brought Shiffree closer to the record for most victories in a single discipline set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark, who won the giant slalom 46 times between 1975 and 1989. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

