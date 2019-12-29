advertisement

American Mikaela Shiffrin equaled compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s record for most women’s World Cup victories in a discipline after winning the 43rd slam of her career in Lienz, Austria on Sunday.

Vonn had set the mark in the relegation event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now in 64 World Cup wins overall, moving one step closer to the all-time women’s record. Vonnit, of 82.

Two weeks after finishing an embarrassing 17th in a giant slalom at Courchevel, a performance that led to a lot of self-doubt, the 24-year-old Shiffrin jumped again over the weekend in Austria.



She won the giant slalom by a huge margin on Saturday and was again in a class of her own on the Sunday slalom, her specialty.

Shiffrin recorded the fastest time on both legs and beat second-place rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia with 0.61 seconds and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, who finished 1.73 seconds behind.

“This second route was some of the best skiing I’ve done all season, so I became very psyched with both races both days,” Shiffrin said in a conference call.

The victory also brought Shiffrin closer to the record for most wins in a single discipline set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark, who won the giant slalom 46 times between 1975 and 1989.

Shiffrin’s predominant weekend signaled a resumption of regular service following Courchevel’s recent disappointment, which led to a serious soul-searching.

“After Courchevel I lost all my confidence. This race hurt a lot, both mentally and emotionally,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ve slept for three days. Maybe I just needed to grasp reality (but) it was a big deal, at least in my head and what I was feeling in my heart.

“I talked a lot last season about not having any expectations, but after 17 wins last season, it was harder than expected not to compare every action I do this season with what I did last season.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Andrew Two Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ian Chadband)

