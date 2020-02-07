advertisement

Co-curator, Travis Lutley of the Maxwell Bates exhibition in Glenbow in Calgary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

In the 1973 painting, Lady, a hard-nosed but long-haired nagging woman, seems to be very warmly welcoming her holiday parties. Behind her is a bearded, charming man and she looks much less hospitable.

advertisement

At Maxwell Bates: The In Crowd, which opens on Saturday, February 8th at the Glenbow Museum, co-curators Travis Lutley and Sarah Todd deliberately placed the lady, as the first work spectators are likely to see as they enter the exhibition, offering a gateway to the strange, colorful and often disturbing world that the Calgary-born artist created through his series of “social paintings” at the twilight of his career in Victoria, BC

“So many of these paintings, for me, are going into it, catching sight and moving beyond it,” Lutley says. “So the idea would be to almost ping-pong around the gallery and find your way, kind of like a walk in the crowd. I don’t know if people will do that. But, yeah, that was our checkered reception: lady who welcomes you to the party. “

Maxwell Bates, Ladies, 1973, oil on canvas, Council of Canada Art Bank Collection. By Maxwell Bates: The Crowd at the Glenbow Museum.

Calgary

He also beautifully conceals what is so disturbing about this Bates workflow. Garish colors, shady or grotesque faces, seemingly crude technique, and pictures in weird poses can make these crowds and holiday scenes look intense and a love affair. They are social scenes that are surprisingly tense and difficult anyway. However, it is likely for the first time that this particular group of paintings has been exhibited together. While Glenbow has a number of Bates works in his collection, the paintings featured in The In Crowd come from exterior collections around the country.

A renowned artist, Bates has certainly been the focus of a number of career retrospectives. Lutley and Todd wanted to take a different approach. The Crowd focuses on a brief but fruitful period in Bates’s life, magnifying the work specifically themed he created after arriving in Victoria in 1961. By that point, he was well known as an expressionist artist, even if this period marked the first time he worked full-time as a painter. Bates immediately went to the art scene and his arrival in the city was considered a coup d’état among Victoria’s artists. He eventually helped form a collective of like-minded modernists called the Limners. Named after traveler painters in the Middle Ages, the group would meet to discuss life and art and were really only bound by a broad interest in the “human condition”.

Maxwell Bates, Yellow Reception, 1972, Oil on canvas. University of Victoria Art Gallery Collection. Myfanwy Spencer Pavelic gift. By Maxwell Bates: The Crowd at the Glenbow Museum.

Calgary

“For us, we felt there was nothing new to discover or say in a Bates retrospective,” Lutley says. “What we thought would be interesting was to take a very close piece of Max Bates’ work and talk about it and just put it in a gallery and see what would happen. There’s a little bit of curatorial alcohol here Sarah and I didn’t really know what it would look or feel like if we came together. We don’t need to break down his bio, it’s written all over the country in a number of books. his trajectory has been spoken. We don’t have to worry about being a scholar or an academic. We want to focus on the experience of these paintings. We were more attracted to this body of work. we think this is some of his best work. “

However, it is interesting to speculate on what inspired Bates to paint what he did during this period, both in style and subject matter. Born in Calgary in 1906, Bates left for England in the early 1930s not long after he was expelled from the Calgary Arts Association to exhibit a painting deemed too modern for Calgary’s sensibility. This put him in England during the Depression, where he did odd jobs while developing his art. During World War II, he was captured in 1940 and spent five years wrestling in the German salt mines as a PoW. His mother passed away during that time. He returned to Calgary to work at his father’s architecture firm in 1946 and married his first wife three years later. She died after only a few years of marriage. Shortly before leaving for Victoria – where he would remain until his death in 1980 – he suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on the left side and forced to wear a leg holder.

Maxwell Bates, Cocktail Party-Tri, 1967, oil on canvas, Council of Canada Art Bank Collection. By Maxwell Bates: The Crowd at the Glenbow Museum.

Calgary

All of this gives his life a lot of anxiety and loss when he thought about what he gave to “social paintings” Batesi obsessively created their distinctive advantage. Did chronic pain or war memories play a part? Any theory would be speculation, Lutely says. Bates also rejected any idea that his paintings provided a cynical or satirical comment on the Victoria’s art scene of the day.

In the Happy Hour painting, John York Music Hall, a shady musician plays for a group of odd-looking patrons, including a woman whose smile makes her look drunk or degenerate, or both. At the 1967 Cocktail Party – Three, the nine subjects stand apart from each other in a small room facing different directions.

“There’s that awkward tension,” Lutley says. “They look a little uncomfortable. The figures are kind of both emotionally detached from their surroundings, but almost literally in the painting. There is no illusion of depth. They are all floating at the same level above or behind each other. So while it is all universally executed in this style, which seems to be a crude or grotesque type of ending of the figures, it is very complex. It’s very intentional. It’s not a buffet. With some of them, people can react to style. The style can be polarizing. People will go kid My child can paint like that. ‘Your child may be able to put paint on a canvas that is red, but these are very sophisticated. It is this duality between their style and sophistication. This is quite widespread through this body of work. There is a push and pull. I’m engaged by the composition and what’s going on and these beautiful artistic choices and the way these figures are put on stage, but I’m also kind of repulsed by the weirdness of the people and the almost mutilated appearance of some of them. “

All of which will certainly make them an acquired taste. He literally said he needed some time to warm up over the years.

“People either love or hate Max Bates,” he says. “It’s very difficult to find someone sitting in the middle because I think his job requires a lot of you. I think it’s very rewarding. I feel I’m coming back to what I got into it. I hope this exhibition allows people others reach the same relationship. “

Maxwell Bates: The Crowd runs from February 8 to May 24 at the Glenbow Museum.

advertisement