Losses for sellers of residential units in the Sydney skyscrapers are increasing as buyers’ demand for houses in large apartment towers is falling due to a recent flood of construction disasters.

Almost every fifth seller in the Parramatta and Canterbury-Bankstown metropolitan areas exchanged their properties for less than what he paid for, while Ryde made around 15 percent losses.

In the Strathfield district, which is adjacent to the Opal Tower in Sydney Olympic Park, sellers often suffered losses. The residents of a building had to evacuate at the end of 2018 due to dangerous cracks.

According to CoreLogic records for the September quarter, around 16 percent of sales in the region suffered a loss for providers. This is the latest available data.

Record demand for housing

The losses were severe: the average seller in these city regions lost about $ 60,000 to $ 70,000 after having owned property for almost four years.

The losses were in contrast to the rest of Sydney, where sellers rarely lost money due to record low interest rates that fueled unprecedented housing demand.

More than 90 percent of sellers across the city sold at a higher price than they paid. Average profit from the sale ranged from $ 70,000 in Burwood to $ 1.1 million on the northern beaches.

Almost 99 percent of Mosman sellers made profits, while just over 95 percent of sales in the municipalities of Waverley, North Sydney and Hunters Hill made profits.

CoreLogic research director Eliza Owen said high-density suburban vendors struggled because there were too many other vendors they couldn’t keep up with when high-rise buyers turned away.

“The crackling would have made buyers tired … property is probably the biggest purchase they will make,” said Ms. Owen.

“There is also a huge range of (high-rise) properties for sale, most of which should appeal to investors.”

Ms. Owen added that some investors in high density areas have rushed to sell as rents fell and vacancies rose, increasing their holding costs.

Investors selling real estate faced developers who continued to release new homes, pointing out that nearly 45,000 new units had recently been approved in the Parramatta and Ryde LGAs alone.

Cameron Kusher, head of economic research at Realestate.com.au, said the longer-term outlook for unit sellers is more positive.

It would likely take 18-24 months for excess housing to be absorbed in areas like Parramatta if population growth continued, he said.

Sellers in regions such as the northern beaches and eastern suburbs sold at a high profit, as the local housing stock, especially three- and four-bedroom houses, primarily appealed to the families who were currently the dominant purchasing power, Owen said.

SELLER LOST MONEY (from LGA)

Parramatta 19%

Canterbury 18%

Ryde 16%

Strathfield 16%

Cumberland 15%

Source: CoreLogic

