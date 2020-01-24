advertisement

Joe Siracusa is alive and well on the eve of his 98th birthday.

That’s important, says Siracusa. Because when you’re your age and known enough to appear on celebrity birthday lists – as a drummer with bandleader Spike Jones’ City Slickers, followed by a long career in Hollywood animation studios – people are more likely to worry if his name is on his February 3rd birthday does not appear in the newspaper.

“It hasn’t been there for a year,” he says, sitting in his favorite chair in the Tarzana House, where he has lived since 1960. “And so we got calls here: ‘Joe, I didn’t see your name, you’re okay.” When it was missing, they thought something was wrong. “

Vintage photos of Joe Siracusa, who turns 98 on February 3, 98, were the drummer for Spike Jones’ musical comedy band from the mid-1940s to early 1950s. He then ended up in Los Angeles, where he became a renowned sound effects and sound editor. (Photo courtesy of Joe Siracusa)

Joe Siracusa at his home in Tarzana, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Siracusa, who turned 98 on February 3, was the drummer of Spike Jones’ musical comedy band from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s. He then ended up in Los Angeles, where he became a renowned sound effects and sound editor. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

While your average 97-year-old celebrity may have stopped, this isn’t Siracusa’s style.

“This time I said that I would make a special effort,” he says. “Because how long will I go?”

So he did it. And that effort came from my editor to my desk, and we should all be happy for that. Because Joe Siracusa is a really adorable guy, and he has a connection to an era of show business where not many people are left to tell these stories.

The born entertainer

Framed black and white photos of his early musical influences hang on a corridor wall. There is his grandfather in a brass band in the Italian home of the Siracusas. His father held a tuba in the back row of Albert’s Municipal Band in Cleveland when he played the large brass horn on Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

Now we come to Joe in his elementary school music class: “This is where I started playing the bells,” he says. “That’s me with my panties.”

His father suggested that he play the clarinet. Siracusa, who had played the drums alone at home, did not like the clarinet.

His father suggested the trumpet – at least you could march it in a brass band – but he didn’t like that much anymore.

Finally, after another wrong turn, his school music director let him do what he wanted with the French horn, and Siracusa joined the percussion section, played timpani – “My First Love” – ​​in the orchestra and served as a drum major in performance groups of John Adams High school that won the national championships.

He graduated from high school at 16 and played and taught music in Cleveland for several years before he was drafted into the army. When he marched with his combat unit one day, the band leader spotted him and came over.

“He said,” How come you swing your arms while marching? “Said Siracusa.” I said, “Well, I’m a drummer!”

He was quickly transferred to the military band just before his old unit was shipped overseas.

“My drums saved my life!” Says Siracusa. “It happened a couple of times.”

Siracusa played drums for the dance band, which maintained officers and crews in various clubs. One day he got bored and decided to use a janitor’s mop for another purpose.

“I took the mop and put it on my head like a wig,” he says. “And when the singer started singing, I said, ‘Oh Frankie! Sing “Keep Me, Baby!” – Back then Frank Sinatra was popular and all women roared for him. “

It brought the house down and soon Siracusa had more gags – like singing “Pistol Packin” Mama in a dress and a wig – that pointed to his future as an actor.

“I became an entertainer,” he says. “I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

The Spike Jones years

People had long told him that he would be a matter of course for Spike Jones and His City Slickers, the big band that played comedies recorded popular and classic numbers, but after his military service in Cleveland, Siracusa said he simply hadn’t seen how he might even meet California-based Jones.

“Then the morning newspaper came out and there was a picture of Spike Jones,” he says. He wrote for Paramount Pictures, thought Jones would never reach it, let alone read it, and promptly forgot.

Two weeks later, another piece in the Cleveland Plain dealer announced that Jones would be coming to town for a show. Surely this was a sign, as Siracusa said, so he went to the show, talked behind the scenes and met the man himself.

“He said,” What are you doing? “Said Siracusa.” So I said, ‘Well, I’m the sheikh of Araby, your love is mine’ “- and he’s gone and flipping through the lyrics of the old Tin Pan Alley song, complete with vocal effects, like he had done it backstage at the Cleveland Palace Theater almost 75 years ago.

“And he said,” My God, I’ll tell you something, we’re going on a one-month tour, I want you to come and that will be your audition. “

The deal was $ 150 for the month, and if he won the job, he was raised to $ 200. He was hired at the end of his first show and he went back to Cleveland and told his wife Eleanor that they were going to move to Los Angeles.

For the next six years, from 1946 to 1952, Siracusa toured with the Spike Jones band through all of the states of the Union and to Hawaii before gaining state power. He played with Jones for President Harry S. Truman in Washington, DC, and shook hands with the President after the show. He also recorded songs like Spike Jones’ hit version of “Everything I Want For Christmas” (Is My Two Front Teeth).

He has also proven himself as a gag inventor and upgraded glasses with hidden tubes so that Sir Frederick Gas – the stage name of Edward Bennett – can shed tears in his jazz standard “I Cried For You”.

The play was so successful with the audience that Jones asked Siracusa to develop another one in which the drummer would appear with a plastic head modeled on his own facial features and attached next to his real one.

“When we came back after the break, I got up – there were two heads – and everyone said, ‘Ahh, what happened? Son of a gun, the boys have two heads! “

And that was just the beginning. Siracusa stuck the wrong head with a rubber tube from his mouth into the pocket in which he kept a syringe filled with talcum powder.

“I didn’t tell Spike unless only one person knew it,” he says. “So the curtain rises. I lit a cigarette, took a draft and held the smoke in my mouth. Then I pushed the syringe and the smoke came from the other head. Then I put the cigarette in my mouth and blew the smoke out of my mouth.

“Spike loved it. The audience loved it. We do that – we are entertainers. “

The Hollywood years and beyond

In 1952 Siracusa and his wife had two daughters and a newborn son – a fourth child, another son who came later – and he decided to exchange life on the street for life with his family.

Herb Klynn, a close friend who had lived next door as a boy from Siracusa in Cleveland, was a senior executive at the UPA animation studio. He hired Siracusa to head the film department, where the first short film he worked on was part of the Mr. Magoo series, which was to win two Oscars in the 1950s.

Over time, Siracusa worked with some of the biggest names in animation. At DePatie-Freleng Enterprises, he worked on cartoons such as the Pink Panther series and several Grinch specials and made friends with songwriter Henry Mancini, who wrote the Pink Panther theme, and with Theodor Geisel, alias Dr. Seuss. When DePatie-Freleng was sold to Marvel Comics in 1981, Siracusa was working on various Spider-Man animated series, and he and Stan Lee got close.

In the mid-1970s, Siracusa was invited to join the Academy of Film Art and Science, which means that he is one of the people who vote for the Oscars every year. In 1991, the International Animated Film Society celebrated its career at the annual Annie Awards with the Winsor McCay Award, a lifelong award that recipients this year included his old friend Herb Klynn and the pioneer of stop-motion animation Ray Harryhausen.

Three decades of retirement were not always easy – Siracusa lost his wife Eleanor to a stroke in 1997, and after his son Jim sustained a brain injury in an accident, Joe became his caretaker for years – but he never lost a sense of humor and joy that accompanied him all his life.

On Veteran’s Day, he often went to the local supermarket to play patriotic songs for customers. The managers let him play over the PA of the business, and small children watched in awe. Siracusa, a musician who loved to dance when he wasn’t behind his drums, has gone to a senior center for the past 15 years to dance and help the teacher who takes him with him to class.

The film and television fund in 2015 honored Siracusa on a show in which Spider-Man actor Tobey McGuire participated. Spider-Man cartoons are one of Siracusa’s most popular works and tell the story of Siracusa.

In the end, Kym Johnson, one of the professional dancers of Dancing With The Stars, came out to share a dance with Siracusa that thrilled the crowd with his footwork and boom, and tore everyone up when he pretended after a shoot to lose his partner.

“I’ve had such a blessed, wonderful life,” Siracusa said at the end of a recent interview. “Worldwide.”

An adorable man, an always charming entertainer, he turns 98 on Tuesday February 3rd, 2020.

