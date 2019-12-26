advertisement

Almost 800 children and adolescents contacted Childline on Christmas Day.

Irish children’s 24-hour hearing service volunteers yesterday received 793 calls, online contacts and texts from young people across the country, down from the 1,267 contacts made on Christmas Day 2018.

Childline reported that many of the adolescents they contacted on Christmas Day described their feelings of fear, sadness, and loneliness, as well as descriptions of household drug abuse.

Irish Church Children’s Cruelty Prevention Manager (ISPCC), John Church, said that many children waking up on Christmas morning experienced a different day than expected.

“Tensions can increase at this time of year, and children often feel scared or alone,” he said. “Our fantastic Childline volunteers made sure that every child and young person had a place to turn yesterday.

“We are very grateful to everyone who gives up their time with their own loved ones during the holiday season to be there for children who are looking for support.”

Childline is available around the clock for teenagers across the country up to the age of 18, 365 days a year. Online chat and text services are also available between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The service is free, non-judgmental and is available to all young people who need someone to talk to. Childline can be contacted at 1800 66 66 66 or by SMS 50101.

