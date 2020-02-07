advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) informs ABC Columbia News that crews were traveling all Friday to check roads, clear debris from streets, and perform repairs after Thursday’s storm Midlands had devastated. The area in Upstate has weathered the brunt of the storm damage, officials said.

According to SCDOT officials, 58 streets across the state remain closed due to heavy downpours, gusts of wind, and in some cases tornadoes that damaged some of the streets. Officials say they expect this number to decrease over the weekend.

advertisement

According to official information, around 15 streets will have to be repaired on Friday, February 7th. However, this number could change if SCDOT crews continue to evaluate and work to reopen roads that have not suffered any damage.

The Department of Transportation plans to determine whether there are more roads that have been damaged and in need of repair all weekend. Crews will also work to restore the network.

Officials are demanding that anyone planning to be on the road while they work should exercise extreme caution and comply with the existing barriers. You shouldn’t drive over barricades or roads that remain flooded.

Here is a list of the streets that SCDOT has identified so far that are in need of repair throughout the state:

County road

Anderson Timms Mill Road

Anderson Old River Road

Anderson Ramage Road

Cherokee Young Street

Dillon Haymount Road

Greenville Kieth Drive

Greenville Oak Grove Road

Greenville Richbourg street

Greenville Slater Street

Greenville White Horse Road extension

Greenville Bates crossing street

Picken’s Shady Grove Road

Spartanburg Cleveland Chapel Road

Union Connector Road

York McFarland Road

Stay on ABC Columbia News for updates as new information becomes available.

advertisement