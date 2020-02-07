Columbia, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) informs ABC Columbia News that crews were traveling all Friday to check roads, clear debris from streets, and perform repairs after Thursday’s storm Midlands had devastated. The area in Upstate has weathered the brunt of the storm damage, officials said.
According to SCDOT officials, 58 streets across the state remain closed due to heavy downpours, gusts of wind, and in some cases tornadoes that damaged some of the streets. Officials say they expect this number to decrease over the weekend.
According to official information, around 15 streets will have to be repaired on Friday, February 7th. However, this number could change if SCDOT crews continue to evaluate and work to reopen roads that have not suffered any damage.
The Department of Transportation plans to determine whether there are more roads that have been damaged and in need of repair all weekend. Crews will also work to restore the network.
Officials are demanding that anyone planning to be on the road while they work should exercise extreme caution and comply with the existing barriers. You shouldn’t drive over barricades or roads that remain flooded.
Here is a list of the streets that SCDOT has identified so far that are in need of repair throughout the state:
County road
Anderson Timms Mill Road
Anderson Old River Road
Anderson Ramage Road
Cherokee Young Street
Dillon Haymount Road
Greenville Kieth Drive
Greenville Oak Grove Road
Greenville Richbourg street
Greenville Slater Street
Greenville White Horse Road extension
Greenville Bates crossing street
Picken’s Shady Grove Road
Spartanburg Cleveland Chapel Road
Union Connector Road
York McFarland Road
Stay on ABC Columbia News for updates as new information becomes available.