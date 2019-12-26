advertisement

The British Border and Coast Guard picked up 49 suspected migrants on Thursday when they tried in small boats to cross the English Channel from France.

The group of men, women and one child said they were from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, the BBC reported.

Two other boats with 14 migrants were looked after by the French authorities, said the transmitter.

Sky News showed people, some wearing life jackets and others wrapped in blankets that were led by border guards to the coast at Dover Harbor in southeast England.

“HM Coastguard coordinated a search and rescue operation for a number of Kent incidents in collaboration with the Border Force,” Sky quoted the emergency services.

Off the Kent coast, a helicopter and three boats were involved in the search and rescue operation.

British border patrols regularly intercept migrants trying to cross the channel from France. They picked up more than 148 suspected migrants, including women and children, from boats in the region earlier this month. – Reuters

