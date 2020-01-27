advertisement

Locals are working on January 25, 2020 to clear mud and debris from houses that have been destroyed by a landslide after heavy rainfall. (Alexandre Mota-Futura Press / AP Photo)

At least 46 people lost their lives in Brazil, and more than 25,000 were displaced due to flooding after storms and heavy rains that swept the southeast of the country, the authorities said on January 26.

advertisement

Most of the casualties were in the state of Minas Gerais, including the capital Belo Horizonte, which has seen the heaviest rainfall within 24 hours from Friday since records began 110 years ago, the O Globo newspaper reported.

A view of flooded homes caused by heavy rainfall in the municipality of Sabara in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on January 24, 2020. (Flavio Tavares-Futura Press / AP Photo)

Local authorities in Minas Gerais said Sunday that 37 people had died while more than 17,000 had been displaced or evacuated from their homes. Another 25 people were missing.

In the coastal state of Espirito Santo, nine people died, more than 8,000 were displaced or evacuated, and three people were missing, the authorities said on Sunday.

An aerial view shows a flood that was triggered by a dam breach near Brumadinho, Brazil, on January 25, 2019. (Bruno Correia / Nitro via AP)

The deadly flood occurs exactly one year after the rain-induced collapse of a dam in the city of Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais, which killed more than 250 people in one of the worst mining disasters in the world.

By Jamie McGeever

advertisement