advertisement

Hop a flight, right?

Just kidding, such a spill will undoubtedly be quite problematic for the ecosystem so we don’t forget it.

Nearly 100,000 gallons of wine have flowed into a river in California after the door of a wine tank was accidentally opened.

The Washington Post reports that the 97,000-gallon wine tank in Healdsburg, Northern California, opened on Wednesday afternoon and spilled its Cabernet Sauvignon contents into the river.

advertisement

The authorities said that between 46,000 and 96,000 gallons of wine made it to the Russian River near San Francisco.

The leak has since been stopped and contains about 20% of the wine.

Christopher O’Gorman, communications director at Rodney Strong Vineyards, confirmed that the leak had come out of the tank due to a “mechanical failure”.

“We’re not entirely sure at this point,” he said, “but we are deeply concerned about this leak and the protection of our waterways here in Sonoma County.”

It is believed that this could be the largest wine accident in US history.

Heavy rains and floods should have diluted a large part of the water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

advertisement