Nearly 10,000 customers in Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Meath, and Monaghan suffered power outages at 10:30 a.m. on Monday when Storm Brendan reached the country.

The storm landed earlier on Monday and brought gusts of almost 100 km / h over the counties in the northeast.

A status orange weather warning is available nationwide as the country is hit by strong winds and heavy rain.

The forecaster Warning gusts of up to 130 km / h are possible today,

The city council of Galway tweeted Monday morning about the flood in the city, “without significant floods”. In Salthill and Silverstrand, wave crossings were reported, in which the water level reached the quay walls at the docks and on the fish market.

Gary McMahon of Galway City Council told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the morning tide had not yet reached its full strength.

Mr. McMahon advised the public to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas and to follow the advice of the Coast Guard to “stay high, stay behind, stay safe”. Parts of the boardwalk on Salthill Promenade were closed and a forced boom on the Spanish Arch was “very effective,” he said.

The Promenade, Grattan Road and Dr. Colohan Road in Salthill are all closed for the duration of the Monday storm.

In Mayo, Belmullet / Blacksod Road (R313) is closed on Mondays from 10 a.m.

School closures have been reported in parts of Cork, Mayo and Galway, including schools in Tuam, Clifden and Cashel. However, many schools said they had waited for the national warning to change from orange to red before dropping out on Monday.

“Risk of death”

The orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday, while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will apply between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

An orange status warning indicates conditions that “can pose a risk to life and property”, dangerous driving conditions and the risk of trees falling.

A strong storm force will develop on all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea, storming the southern winds and sometimes reaching a violent storm force in the west, said Met Éireann. Due to the high seas and the large spring tides, there is a high risk of coastal flooding.

Wind speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h, gusts of up to 130 km / h and more are to be expected in exposed areas. The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rain that will develop in the west before it quickly spreads across the country.

A status message for the red lake was also issued.

Met Éireann’s forecasting director, Evelyn Cusack, also warned via RTÉ that storm winds would occur in all areas of the country, which means soil saturation, local flooding and the risk of uprooted trees and the possibility of structural damage.

While Storm Brendan, which was formed off the coast of Canada, will cross the country in a few hours, the northwest is experiencing a “second explosion” this afternoon, Ms. Cusack said.

“We will get very dangerous weather for a few hours,” she warned.

Flood barriers

The Dublin City Council announced that flood control facilities had been built while the parking lots in Clontarf and Sandymount were closed. The parking lots are expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

Public access to the Great South Wall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and to the North Bull Wall Bridge between 12 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. remains closed as the tide and heavy rain reach the capital.

According to the Dublin Port Company, delays in shipping can also be expected.

In Donegal the city breakwater was closed on Sunday evening before the storm and remains closed until Tuesday. In Sligo, the road to Strandhill Beach was closed, while citizens were advised to stay away from piers and slipways.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, pillars, promenades and harbors. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and you can move away quickly,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) advised the public not to visit national parks, national monuments, or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Conservation Area in Co Clare; Cool Park & ​​Gardens Conservation Area, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

Irish Ferries had not canceled a Dublin-Holyhead crossing until 9.15am, but advised travelers to keep an eye on sail updates.

In Cork, the ferry crossing was stopped due to strong winds, while passengers traveling in the Cobh / Passage West region were advised to allow more time for their trips.

The Dursey cable car on the top of the Bear Peninsula is also closed on Mondays.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm, as all scheduled departures started on time.

Dublin Airport said that all airlines had indicated that they would operate a normal flight schedule on Monday, but that flight operations were weather dependent.

However, Shannon Airport reported a number of cancellations, including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow.

Danger for road users

Cyclists were asked to leave their bikes at home as cycling during the storm can be very dangerous due to heavy rain and strong wind.

Sean Hogan, national director of the National Directorate for Fire Protection and Emergency Management, told RTÉ that Monday’s road conditions would be very dangerous as overturned power lines and trees are expected.

The road safety authority appealed to road users to drive carefully in strong winds and gave drivers advice, including additional distances between road vehicles, particularly vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority advised all drivers to always use low beams and not to drive on flooded routes.

When flood warnings were introduced across the country, Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran, who is in charge of the Public Works Office (OPW), announced government support for the management of the so-called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Around EUR 7 million has been allocated to deal with potential flooding of the Athlone-Meelick Weir river.

