advertisement

Raymond Almazan is dubious and Meralco can’t help but be confident.

And the best-of-seven series for the PBA Governors’ Cup between hungry Meralco and Barangay Ginebra, which even the coaches suspected would go the distance, seems to favor the crowd, darling Gin King, who is for a commanding 3-1 tour on Wednesday evening with all possible advantages at the slot in the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

advertisement

Almazan, who signed last year to fill a gaping hole in Meralco’s middle, landed awkwardly six minutes after Game 3 on Sunday. The results of a comprehensive MRI scan showed that the 6-foot-8 center had a lateral meniscal tear in the middle of the left knee, causing the bolts to limp from there. If he continues to endure, Meralco will be severely disabled in a series that could end much earlier than expected.

The tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the Bolts hope that Almazan will be fit again after the swelling has subsided and the hard-boiled slotman has expressed a desire to play the team and help him get his first title.

After teammate Raymar Jose literally brought Almazan back to the cabin in game 3, the kings led the series’ decisive victory with 23 points.

And with Japeth Aguilar, who had his best title streak – even if Almazan was healthy in the first two games and six minutes in game 3 – the 6-foot 9 attacker couldn’t get enough into the game with anyone from the Meralco bank to keep up with the lanky prop of Gilas Pilipinas.

“We won’t risk his career,” Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo told the Inquirer on Tuesday. “We will continue to assess his situation and talk to Raymond about how he feels. He says he wants to play – and that he can play – but we don’t use this opportunity with his career. “

Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone admitted Almazan’s absence was “huge, huge, huge”, though he didn’t talk about the advantage they could have in Game 4 if Letran’s previous ace was absent from the NCAA.

But it’s not just Aguilar that the Meralco defense would have to deal with, as 7-foot Greg Slaughter also plays well and gives Cone the luxury of a twin-tower combine that could bury the Bolts deep.

The Bolts are in a fragile situation and would have to make a critical decision as another defeat would push them to the brink of abyss, while Almazan would extend the game – and allow them to win – and not give any assurance that Almazan would would be healthy enough to play the rest of the way.

Should Almazan, who had an average of 17.5 points and a shadow under 11 rebounds before the unfortunate incident, skip the rest of this series of titles, Meralco would fall back into the same situation it was in when battling the same Ginebra. Team in the Bundesliga lost The 2016 and 2017 versions of the season closing conference in a total of 13 games – when the Bolts played without a legitimate, reliable big man. “He is obviously present. Or his lack of presence was really noticeable, ”said Cone after game 3 of Almazan, who before the game started by specialist Dr. George Canlas is to be further investigated.

Meralco’s coach Norman Black would still have a Bryan Faundo and a Cliff Hodge that he could either throw against Aguilar of Slaughter, and while Faudo is tall, he doesn’t have the skill Almazan and Hodge – who are terribly undervalued on the slot – both have .

“We will try to camouflage or repair it,” said Black. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement