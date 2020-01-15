advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan of Meralco compared the pain in his left knee to a needle trying to break a fingernail.

He endured the agony on Wednesday night when he played through a broken band to finish with 12 points, nine rebounds and one block in Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

advertisement

Almazan’s efforts were in vain, however, as Meralco had little response to Ginebra’s onslaught to absorb a 94-72 loss.

But if Meralco shakes off the pain, he has a chance to win against the crowd’s favorites, Almazan said that he would willingly do it again.

“I want to end the series,” he told reporters in Filipino. “As coach Norman Black said, we don’t know when our next final run will be.”

Almazan emphasized that he was not trying to play hero. He just wanted to “return to the series”.

The big man from Meralco said he was already completely out of control after learning the extent of his injury on Tuesday morning.

According to Almazan, taking painkillers three times a day has helped to relieve the pain.

However, Black doubled due to the severity of his station injury.

“He has a pretty serious situation with his leg, something that needs to be done once the conference is over,” he said.

Black added that the decision to play in the upcoming games is up to Almazan himself.

“I’ll leave that to him. I can only tell you that he said that he didn’t hurt it again or that he didn’t hurt it more than it is. So I always leave that decision to him because it’s his leg and I really can’t feel what he’s feeling, ”said Black.

Almazan said the surgery and six-week rehab could wait because “games like this don’t happen very often.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement