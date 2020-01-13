advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan’s status for the rest of the 2019 Governor’s Cup is uncertain, according to Paolo Trillo, Meralco’s team manager.

Almazan suffered a serious crash on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao in the opening phase of Game 3. He was unable to reactivate that evening and was sent to the Makati Medical Center for an MRI test.

advertisement

“We can’t really say that at the moment,” Trillo said in a text message to the investigator on Monday.

“We are still waiting for his test to be officially read … so we do that daily,” added the team manager.

The lanky Meralco Big Man could only play for six minutes and scored only two points in the game in which the Bolts lost 92-84.

Despite the injury, Bolts head coach Norman Black tried his best to be optimistic about the condition of his community.

“I will try to be as positive as possible and hopefully he will be fine,” he said.

“It’s not easy to recover from having a swollen knee in the middle of a championship series,” added Black.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement