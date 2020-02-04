advertisement

A couple who met as a teenager celebrates their 75th wedding anniversary – and have won a love at first sight victory.

Robert Snaddon, 93, and his wife Alison, 91, met in a dance in 1944 and married the following year, when Alison was only 16 and pregnant.

Their love survived the family scandal, Robert’s detachment from national service in Angus and three-quarters of a century of ups and downs.

advertisement

And despite a failing vision, hearing and mobility, the devoted couple insists that they are as much in love as the day they got married.

They had no snapshot of their marriage on February 2, 1945, because no one at the ceremony had a camera.

Robert and Alison during their honeymoon in Portobello in 1945.

Alison was not wearing a white dress as she expected, and instead opted for a lilac dress and jacket and a navy coat and hat when she walked down the aisle of St Mungo Church in Alloa , Clackmannanshire – where they still love it.

The couple then had two sons and a daughter and adopted another boy. Unfortunately, only their daughter, also Alison, 71, is still alive.

Robert and Alison met at a dance on a Saturday night when Alison, 15, expected another boy to show up.

He was late but Robert asked him to dance and they have been inseparable ever since.

Alison said, “I was 15 and Robert was a few years older. We met during a dance at the Friendly Girls’s Club when the city had a tea room.

“I expected someone else to come, but they were arriving late.

“I had never met Robert before.

“He just came up to me and asked me to dance and we got along and that was it – we succeeded.”

Robert added, “They danced on a Saturday night and, of course, everyone went to dance.

“We also went to dance and that’s where we met.

“It was love at first sight.”

Robert, 93, and Alison Snaddon, 91, who are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Alison had left school the previous year and worked in an office, while Robert worked in an electrical company where he had worked for 40 years.

He then did his national service, stationed in Arbroath and also in England.

The couple have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Alison said, “We are going to the church we got married in. I wore a lilac dress, a jacket and a coat and a navy blue hat.

“I chose not to wear white because I was pregnant. My family was not happy, my parents were shocked and they were a little angry.

“We didn’t have cameras at the wedding.”

They planned to go out to celebrate their birthday but then changed their minds.

Robert said, “We are celebrating our wedding anniversary at home.”

Alison joked: “No dance.”

She attributed the secret to a long marriage to patch up the rows.

Alison said, “If you have an argument, get it settled – don’t pursue it.”

advertisement