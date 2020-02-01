advertisement

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave the Canada House on January 7, 2020 in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

If we ever need a distraction from world news, now it’s right. To sum up: a deadly virus is spreading across the globe, parts of Australia are burned to the ground and south of the border, flames continue to rage in the landfill fire that is Donald Trump.

Closer to home, eastern Newfoundland was literally buried on the roofs in the snow the same weekend. 0001592 of Alberta population met in Calgary to rail against Confederate and climate action. That, although many in the oil and gas industry would very much like the negative Nellies (technical term) to sit and close, thank you very much.

As some angry Albertans dump their breasts and big investors dump fossil fuels from their portfolios, the energy industry is struggling to get started with the new reality of lower emissions business. So are other carbon-intensive industries, such as airlines. Take KLM. The Netherlands-based airline, a world leader in climate-correcting architecture and design, is asking people to think about whether they really need to fly. Maybe, KLM suggests, you can take the train.

As I check out the possibility of boarding in Vancouver to see my baby, 50 richer people have climbed aboard a “commercial aircraft Ferrari” for a $ 200,000, three-week trip around the world. If you are very wealthy and like the ocean, consider a yacht. There are dozens used for sale in the CDN range plus $ 36 million. Perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio has joined some of them. As we know, he delights in a super yacht resting between new models and delivering speeches on the fossil fuel railing.

Sometimes I think Mother Nature is trying to tell us something when she throws pandemics our way.

In any case, it is good to catch some distractions. So thank you Harry and Meghan for moving to Canada. Changing their address has forced all of us to grasp our royal rumors. Above all, there is a huge gap between the third season of The Crown, where Charles meets Camilla for the first time around, and the present day, where Harry and Meghan leave the U.K. just ahead of Brexit (smart move, that). Instead of brushing your teeth reading about gangs in the Oval Office, just roll your eyes over the British tabloids, calling Vancouver Island ‘Vancouver.

I, for one, wish the couple nothing but rainbows and turkeys, even though they do not need my good wishes. They will make money selling the celebrity, will happily pay for their safety (calm everyone) and enjoy a much more interesting professional life than shaking hands to live. Can you imagine how boring it must have been?

Speaking of boredom, I’m also amused to see Paris Hilton have a new gig. She has started a YouTube cooking channel. Well, cooking probably extends it. In the first episode she collects a lasagna, which she tells us is “a lot of steps compared to making a toast, or something.” I agree to skip ahead to the 15-minute video, but I liked her explanation of how the gloves she wears while “cooking” are part of her “slide” (i.e.: “killing mixed with living my life better”). I also hail her not-so-subtle setting for some fancy bottled drinks. Maybe Harry and Meghan can fill up their new found product by making a guest appearance in the Paris kitchen and wiping out a proper Sunday roast.

As I try my hand at sliding in 2020, I’m trying to limit myself to participating in another favorite distraction, going to the mall to buy toothpaste and coming home with a bunch of jerseys that don’t I need. I am determined to cross the shelves bursting with clothes made in China until China returns Miket to us. Those poor people, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been held in dire conditions in a Chinese prison for more than a year, kidnapped in retaliation for Canada by arresting Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Sure, we all need distraction from the news, but if you can, why not drop a small protest against totalitarianism? When I need to have a sweater that I don’t need, I’ll get my fix at a consignment store.

I’ll also buy a plane ticket to see my baby in Vancouver. Maybe someday there will be a train going from here to there, but in the meantime, I’ll hop on that short flight over the mountains. And when I get down to B.C., instead of worrying about earthquakes, I’ll focus on trying to catch a glimpse of a tall, handsome British ginger and his beautiful dark-haired American wife.

