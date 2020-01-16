advertisement

A group of students from the Allestree Woodlands School in Derby have been selected to participate in the British finals in a science and engineering competition after their exciting project caught the attention of the judges.

The team of four students from grade 9 of the school will now take their place this year in the Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers competition.

The team was announced as one of the winners of the Big Bang East Midlands regional heats, with the group’s project “Go4SET stations for the future AWS1”. As part of the project, the team redesigned an existing station, focusing on sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact.

Hilary Leevers, Executive Director, EngineeringUK, said: “The team at Allestree Woodlands School really impressed the judges with their project and we are delighted to see how they fare in the British finals. It is a huge achievement to progress at this stage of the competition and they should be incredibly proud to take their place and participate in the Big Bang fair in March 2020. ”

Entering its twelfth year in 2020, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people, offering an incredible opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and their parents to familiarize themselves with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engaging meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation. “

Students will be invited to attend the final of the competition, which takes place at the Big Bang Fair at the NEC in Birmingham in March 2020. Here they will compete for the best prizes, including the coveted title of GSK UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

